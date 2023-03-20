Baby Of Russian Couple Who Believe In ‘Feeding On Sunlight’ Starves To Death, Parents Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Russian Baby Dies After Parents Allegedly Try To Impose ‘Sunlight’ Diet On Him

Too often, we see horrific stories on the news of parents abusing their children, sometimes even to death.

However, doing something with supposedly good intentions can also have dangerous consequences if it’s due to dangerously misguided beliefs.

Authorities in Russia recently arrested a couple after their one-month-old child died of prolonged starvation.

Authorities said the pair had tried to impose a radical diet on the baby boy that entails going without food or water and “feeding with the energy of the sun”.

Parents of Russian baby believe in ‘feeding on sunlight’

According to the Daily Mail, the baby’s parents, 33-year-old Oxana Mironova and 43-year-old Maxim Lyutyi are the founders of a club called “The Living Man”.

The club aims to help people “improve their health and sort out personal problems”.

Lyutyi, an influencer with over 64,300 followers on Instagram, is also a lifestyle trainer and “propagandist of raw food”.

He and his wife Mironova are adherents of the strange belief that sunlight is ‘food’.

According to the Mirror, the couple had reportedly attempted to get their newborn on an extreme form of prana eating, where one abstains from food or water and only “feeds on the sun”.

This caused the poor child to suffer from “prolonged starvation”.

Baby suffered severe exhaustion, parents arrested

The Daily Mail reports that the infant passed away as his parents were taking him to the hospital.

He was about a month old and is suspected of having pneumonia and being emaciated.

Preliminary investigations also found that the cause of the baby’s death was “severe exhaustion” as a result of his father trying to “instil his nutrition system” in him.

Lyutyi and Mironova have been arrested, and the Russian Investigative Committee is examining the circumstances of the tragic death.

A criminal case has been launched as well.

Mironova is under investigation for causing death by negligence and is currently under a two-month house arrest.

On the other hand, her husband was detained separately for resisting police.

