Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya Shares Russian Soldier’s Text Exchange With Mum

As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate, many countries, including Singapore, are taking a stand to condemn Russia’s attacks.

In such high-tension times, it is easy to forget that in war, there are no winners, especially for the soldiers fighting for their respective countries.

On Monday (28 Feb), Ukraine’s United Nations (UN) Ambassador Mr Sergiy Kyslytsya shared a Russian soldier’s heartbreaking final text to his mother, just moments before he died.

In the text, the soldier said that he was afraid because they were bombing cities and even targeting civilians.

Russian soldier tells mum he is scared via text

During the General Assembly on Monday (28 Feb), Ukraine’s ambassador Mr Kyslytsya gave an emotional and heartbreaking speech to members of the UN.

Midway through his speech, Mr Kyslytsya said he would like to read off a screenshot of a text message from a killed Russian soldier.

Here’s the translation of the exchange with his mother in full:

Mother: Alyosha, how are you doing? Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?

Soldier: Mama, I’m no longer in Crimea. I’m not in training sessions.

Mother: Where are you then??? Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel.

Soldier: What kind of parcel mama, can you send me?

Mother: What are you talking about? What happened?

Soldier: Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us ‘fascists’. Mama, this is so hard.

Mr Kyslytsya said that the text was sent just several moments before the Russian soldier was killed.

Ukraine ambassador draws parallels to beginnings of WW2

The UN’s 193 members were having a rare emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is only the 11th time such a meeting has happened in UN’s history.

During his speech, Mr Kyslytsya asked members to visualise the magnitude of the tragedy.

At that juncture, he shared that more than 30 Russian soldiers and hundreds of Ukrainians had already been killed. The list, he said, goes on and on.

He added that Russia’s attacks on their smaller neighbour Ukraine had “very clear parallels” to the beginnings of World War 2.

UN vote to take place on 2 Mar

According to The Straits Times (ST), over 100 countries’ representatives are expected to speak over 3 days at the UN General Assembly in the debate on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

They will then decide by voting if they will support a resolution that demands Russia’s immediate withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine.

The vote is expected to take place on Wednesday (2 Mar). It must reach a two-thirds threshold to pass.

While the resolution is non-binding, it will be a marker of how isolated Russia is.

There are hopes that the motion will exceed 100 votes in favour. However, countries including Syria, China, Cuba, and India are expected to either support Russia or abstain from voting.

Hope further bloodshed can be prevented

Many of us get caught up in the political conflict and forget the real humans in uniforms on both sides of the fight, putting their lives on the line every day.

In war, there may be a victor, but there are no winners, only losers.

Mr Kyslytsya’s speech has been a clarion call for UN members to send a strong message of unity against Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and hopefully, prevent further unnecessary bloodshed for both parties.

