Ryan Tan Says He’s ‘Officially Broke’ After Leaving NOC, Man Donates S$1,000 To Him

Support From Public Pours In After Ryan Tan Claims He’s ‘Broke’

Last October, Singaporeans were gripped by the dramatic way allegations against Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) unfolded.

Shortly after the saga, NOC co-founder Ryan Tan announced that he had left the company.

On Friday (24 Jun), Ryan shared on his Instagram stories that he is “completely broke” now after losing more than 90% of his money since leaving NOC.

Soon, support poured in for Ryan in the form of words of encouragement, as well as financial help.

One man even made a S$1,000 donation to him.

Ryan Tan says he’s “officially broke”

Last Friday (24 Jun), Ryan shared on his Instagram Stories that he is “officially broke” and asked anyone who needed content creation work to contact him.

He then posted a picture of his dog, Mantou, adding that it’s “not a joke”.

The 33-year-old went on to elaborate that he has lost more than 90% of his money after leaving NOC and is “barely holding on”.

Ryan said that legal fees, starting new companies, and having no income had hit him hard.

But it isn’t all bad. Despite all that, he said freedom is priceless so he’s “not really super depressed”.

Man donates S$1,000 to him

Shortly after opening up about his struggles, Ryan began to receive support from the public, who empathised with his plight.

Among them was one lady whom Ryan had previously helped to promote her home-based business.

Besides words of encouragement, she even sent Ryan S$30 and told him to have some coffee as it’s on her.

Another person who reached out to Ryan was Khoo Keat Hwee, the owner of hawker chain Mentai-Ya Japanese Cuisine.

In screenshots of their interactions, Khoo told Ryan that his story was close to his heart.

He then transferred S$1,000 to Ryan and said he would treat him to coffee at Mentai-Ya.

In a TikTok video, Khoo, 35, gave a little explanation for his generous donation.

@kayakak idk much about noc nor ryan but i came across his stories. my 1k is small but should help his team a lil. Bro lets jiayou and pick up from where we all fell. Lets learn and grow from our pain & mistakes. #respect @Ryan Tan ♬ At My Worst – Pink Sweat$

He said that his “mistakes” and “ego” had caused him to fail in the past. But at that time, he didn’t dare to speak up about it or ask for help.

Khoo added that he admires Ryan’s courage to speak out and be vulnerable, going against the grain of typical “male egos”.

He then declared that he will continue to root for Ryan and support him.

Ryan thanks public for support

According to AsiaOne, Ryan took to Instagram stories again on Saturday (25 Jun) to thank his supporters.

He shared that he woke up to many comforting messages and offers to help, but reassured everyone that there’s no need to worry.

“Business is like that, have ups and downs!” he said.

He then told his followers that the best way to help is to subscribe to his YouTube channel and he will be eternally thankful.

The next day (26 Jun), Ryan also thanked those who reached out to engage his company’s content creation services.

He said since his post, the staff have received “quite a bit of enquiries” and are currently sorting them out while also moving office.

To fans awaiting new videos from him, he assured them that his company has many upcoming plans.

He then said that while he may be “significantly poorer than before”, he is also much happier.

So don’t worry, I will bounce back! I did it before and imma do it again.

Show your support for Ryan

Being a well-known personality who is constantly under scrutiny can be difficult, especially when one is still trying to get back on one’s feet after a tough period.

To be able to open up and share one’s insecurities, especially as a public figure, is certainly something to applaud.

If you’d like to show your support for Ryan, check out his YouTube channel Get Lost and its latest video where he and his crew explore Sydney, Australia.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Hardware Zone and @ryanxgo on Instagram.