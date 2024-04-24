Saab driver involved in fatal Tampines accident arrested after discharge from hospital

Saab driver involved in fatal Tampines accident arrested on 24 April

A 42-year-old driver who was involved in the fatal multiple-vehicle accident at Tampines on Monday (22 April) has been arrested.

Responding to queries from MS News, the police confirmed that he was arrested after being discharged from hospital today (24 April).

With immediate effect, his driving licence has also been suspended.

Accident claimed 2 lives

The accident that happened at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at 7am on Monday (22 April) involved six vehicles — four cars, a van and a minibus.

Two individuals perished in the tragedy.

One of them was 17-year-old Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, a first-year student at Temasek Junior College (TJC).

57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib, an employee at a pest control company, was the other victim who passed.

Six others including the late Afifah’s father sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Black Saab driver was speeding before accident in Tampines

On the evening of 22 April, Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a dashcam footage from a white Mercedes travelling along Bedok Reservoir Road seconds before the crash.

The clip captured a black Saab Aero side-swiping and overtaking the Mercedes. At one point, the Saab sped up and beat the red light at the junction ahead.

In a separate dashcam footage on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, the black Saab weaved between lanes without signalling.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that officers found a person lying on the road with one leg trapped under the wheel of a car.

They deployed hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg.

Investigations are ongoing.

