Car Crashes Into Sabah Mall From 3rd Floor On Christmas Morning, 2 Suffer Minor Injuries

On Sunday (25 Dec), mallgoers at Star City Mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, were in for a shock when a car plummeted from the ceiling, crashing into the second floor.

The car had reportedly made a wrong turn at the carpark, located on the third floor, and plunged into the second floor.

The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries and were sent to the hospital.

Car plummets from ceiling at mall

According to the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, the Sabah Fire Department received a call at around 10.56am, alerting them to the incident. The Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station deployed personnel and machinery to the scene.

A Toyota Vios vehicle had crashed into a wall on the third floor and fallen through to the second floor, scattering debris in the vicinity.

A driver and passenger managed to exit the car on their own, suffering only minor injuries.

After an inspection, no other hazards were found, and the area was cordoned off.

The two victims, a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were sent to the hospital via ambulance.

Fortunate that no one was on the second floor

Although the car had abruptly plunged to the second floor, it was fortuitous that there wasn’t anyone below at the time of the incident.

The car also avoided plunging all the way to the ground floor, which might have resulted in further injuries if that had happened.

Perhaps because the distance from the third to the second floor was not vast, the people in the car also got away with minor injuries.

