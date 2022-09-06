eMart Launches Lazada Store, Get SAF Shirts & Towels Delivered To Your Doorstep

SAF eMart Launches Lazada Store On 6 Sep Offering Delivery

The week or days before an in-camp training (ICT) can be a hectic one, as NSmen scramble around the house in search of their equipment, apparel, and accessories that they might not use on a daily basis.

Now, servicemen will be able to get some of these items delivered directly to their doorstep, as eMart launches a new store on Lazada.

Though items such as SAF uniforms or combat boots aren’t available on the platform, you can get other essentials like admin tees, towels, and garters.

eMart Lazada store has admin tee, towel & garter for sale

Launched on Tuesday (6 Sep), the Lifestylemart store on Lazada has selected SAF products that servicemen can find in the traditional eMart.

The online store currently has over 20 items on sale.

These include exercise attires like the familiar green admin tee as well as shorts and shoes.

Also available for purchase is SAF’s green microfibre towel that’s popular for its superb water-absorption ability.

Even though uniform items are unsurprisingly available on the online store, servicemen can get garters – an essential for some SAF uniforms – via the platform.

Plans to introduce more items in the future

The launch of the Lifestylemart Lazada store is a pilot programme that aims to bring greater convenience to SAF serviceman and their families.

Besides allowing servicemen to purchase SAF products online, the store also delivers the products right to their doorstep.

Though only certain items are currently available, there are apparently plans to introduce a wider range of products in the future.

In the meantime, you can check out the new Lifestylemart Lazada store here.

Extra convenience for SAF servicemen

With army essentials now easily available, servicemen need not rush to the physical stores anymore.

Hopefully, SAF will introduce more items over time, for greater convenience.

Featured image adapted from Lazada, Lazada & The Singapore Army on Facebook.