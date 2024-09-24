12 SAF servicemen injured during exercise in Australia, Army calls for safety pause

12 SAF servicemen being treated or recovering after getting injured during Exercise Wallaby in Australia

12 servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have been injured while taking part in an exercise in Australia.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release on Tuesday (24 Sept) night.

Accident occurred when one vehicle rear-ended another

The accident occurred at about 7.40pm Australian time, MINDEF said.

It involved two Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicles, with one rear-ending another.

The vehicles were moving back to their base in Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), located in the state of Queensland.

12 SAF servicemen injured in Australia sent to hospital

The 12 SAF servicemen sustained non-serious injuries, MINDEF said.

They were transported to the hospital, and are now being treated or recovering well.

MINDEF and SAF wished them a speedy recovery.

Army calls for safety pause

In light of the accident, the Army has called for a safety pause.

This is to remind drivers to maintain proper distance, MINDEF said, adding:

The safety and well-being of our people is of paramount importance.

Exercise Wallaby ongoing from 8 Sept to 3 Nov

The SAF is currently conducting Exercise Wallaby from 8 Sept to 3 Nov at SWBTA, according to a fact sheet from MINDEF.

The SAF’s largest overseas unilateral exercise, this year’s Exercise Wallaby marks its 34th anniversary since it started in 1990.

It involves about 6,200 personnel and approximately 490 platforms from the Singapore Army, the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS).

The exercise has also been extended to nine weeks, from six weeks previously, so it “will set a new training baseline overseas”, MINDEF said.

As the SWBTA is approximately four times the size of Singapore, the exercise is valuable for allowing the SAF to exercise its full range of capabilities and cross-service integrated training.

Also read: SAF Officer Charged For CFC Liu Kai’s Death In Bionix Collision, Could Face 5-Year Jail Term

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Facebook.