Redditor Makes Game That Turns The Player Into A SafeEntry Staff

Throughout the pandemic, some Singaporeans might have seen SafeEntry staff more often than our friends or even partners. But have we ever wondered what it’d be like to be in their shoes?

Recently, a Redditor created a game to answer that question.

In the game, players get to experience what it’s like to be a SafeEntry staff and can accept or reject mall visitors based on their check-in statuses.

Source

There will also be instances where players have to reject visitors for showing the wrong check-in location.

SafeEntry game players what factors to look for

The game, titled ‘Scan Please!’, has 2 modes — a story and an arcade mode.

Source

In the story mode, players essentially learn the ropes of being a SafeEntry staff by assessing the different rules for rejection and acceptance. It’s also written with bits of Singlish for the extra dose of immersion.

Source

Factors such as location, time, and whether they’re masked or not naturally have to be taken into consideration.

Source

There are various levels with each one focusing on a different aspect of the job.

Players are also encouraged to complete this mode before moving on to the arcade mode.

Arcade mode will send players home for mistakes

The arcade mode is for those looking to let people through at breakneck speeds — the goal is to allow the most number of people in per their SafeEntry requirements.

Source

The rounds are quick-paced and each visitor poses a unique set of challenges.

Just like an actual job, players will be sent home if they make too many mistakes and allow the wrong people to enter.

Glad they’re keeping things authentic, even if it’s just a game.

You can try the game out for yourself here.

SafeEntry game shows job is not that easy after all

One can only imagine the number of things a SafeEntry staff has to check for before allowing someone to enter.

Even after attempting the game multiple times, it doesn’t make it any easier at identifying the right factors.

So the next time you spot a SafeEntry staff, remember the experience from the game and make it easier for them to do their job.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dartteon.itch.io.