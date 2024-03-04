Minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass applicants raised to S$5,600 from Jan 2025

Singapore increases minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass to ensure level playing field

From Jan 2025, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be increasing the minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass (EP) applicants.

Instead of the current S$5,000 a month, applicants must earn at least S$5,600 monthly.

Employees in the financial sector will have a higher minimum requirement due to generally higher wage norms.

Citing Manpower Minister Tan See Leng who spoke in Parliament today (4 Mar), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the minimum qualifying salary for EP applicants will go up to S$5,600 from Jan 2025. This is an increase of S$600 from the current requirement.

Meanwhile, in the financial sector, the minimum amount will increase from S$5,500 to S$6,200 a month.

The last time the Government increased salary requirements for EP applicants was in 2022. Back then, the rise was by S$500.

Dr Tan explained that regular updates of the minimum salary benchmark “ensure a level playing field for locals”, quoted CNA.

EP qualifying salary reviewed annually

According to The Straits Times (ST), MOM reviews the EP qualifying salary yearly against the minimum earnings of the top one-third of professionals, managers, executives and technicians in Singapore.

The threshold also increases with age, with a candidate in their mid-40s having to earn up to S$10,700 monthly.

Since EPs are valid for up to two years for first-timers and three years for those who renew, employers have some time to revise hiring plans if need be.

The higher minimum salary requirement will affect new EP applicants from 2025, while those renewing their applications will only be affected from 1 Jan 2026.

