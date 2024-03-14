Salesman attacks elderly couple at Waterway Point for taking photo of him, jailed 7 weeks

Waterway Point salesman assaults elderly couple for taking photo of him

A salesman at Waterway Point was recently sentenced to seven weeks’ jail for attacking an elderly couple for taking photos of him.

He had gotten into an argument with the couple as they felt he was rude to them.

The elderly man then took a picture of the salesman before the pair left.

Subsequently, the salesman assaulted them outside another store.

The salesman, 41-year-old Singaporean Goh Wei Yew, has since pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt.

Elderly pair confronts salesman for being rude

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident took place on 21 Aug 2023 at Waterway Point in Punggol.

Goh was working at the Xiaomi store in the mall when the elderly couple approached him to enquire about television sets.

It soon escalated into a verbal argument as the elderly couple thought that Goh was being rude to them.

The 66-year-old man then took out his phone and took a photograph of Goh before leaving the store with the woman.

Later, Goh told his supervisor that he was not feeling well and left the store to go home.

Salesman attacks couple for taking photo of him

He encountered the couple again at the escalators connecting basement one and the ground floor of the mall.

At first, he was going from basement one to level one of the mall while the couple was going in the opposite direction.

Goh then took the escalator back down to basement one and confronted them outside a Bedroom Affairs store, asking the woman why she was staring at him on the escalator.

Upon her telling him to not get any closer, Goh grabbed her head and slammed it into a wall at the shop entrance.

He also punched the back of her head.

This resulted in the 60-year-old woman falling to the ground.

When the elderly man approached him, Goh punched the left side of the former’s head and shoved him to the ground as well.

The woman got up and tried to stop the attacks on her partner as he had a history of stroke.

Goh then grabbed her, pushed her to the floor, kicked her head, and slammed her against a cabinet when she tried getting up.

At this point, a pair of passers-by stepped in and held the salesman back, removing him from the store.

The 30-second attack left the elderly couple with bruising and multiple abrasions.

Assailant apologises for losing control, pays for victims’ medical expenses

On Wednesday (13 March), Goh apologised for his actions and pleaded for a light sentence so he could start anew.

In addition, he also took care of the elderly couple’s medical expenses.

He admitted that he had lost control and that it was “not the answer”, regardless of what the couple did.

The prosecution had initially sought eight to 12 weeks’ jail for Goh as he had “brutally assaulted” the elderly couple and “targeted vulnerable parts of their bodies”.

He also had prior convictions relating to theft and robbery from 2000, CNA reported.

