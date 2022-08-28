Woman Allegedly Assaults Elderly Lady At Hougang 1, Witness Calls The Police

Witness Calls Police On Woman Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Lady In Hougang

Earlier this week, a video of a woman allegedly assaulting an elderly lady in Hougang surfaced and quickly went viral.

A witness, who happened to be there by chance, shared that the incident started with a verbal argument before eventually escalating into a physical assault.

She called the local authorities for help and filed a police report against the supposed perpetrator.

Woman allegedly assaults & shouts at elderly lady in Hougang

On 24 Aug, footage of the assault was uploaded to @adminsgfollowsalll Instagram page, stating that it occurred near Hougang 1 around 9.40pm.

Speaking to MS News, the OP said she was on her way home with a friend when she spotted the scene. A woman, believed to be in her 50s, was hurling vulgarities at two women, likely in their 70s.

Concerned by the commotion, she and her friends stopped for a look.

“I stopped because I pitied the ladies getting scolded,” said the OP. “I lost my great grandma recently, and they reminded me of her.”

By this point, quite a few passers-by had stopped to take a video of the incident. So too, did the OP, although she stopped after a while to pay closer attention to the ongoing argument.

Stepping into a nearby Starbucks to get a better vantage point of the incident, she stated that the argument had worsened. Apparently, the younger woman took out her slipper and started to assault one of the elderly women. She also delivered quite a few blows to her head.

After a while, she stopped her assault. The three of them then made their way towards a nearby taxi stand.

Witness calls police on woman

The OP told MS News that she called the police while the trio waited at the taxi stand. Shortly after, the situation escalated again, with the younger woman reportedly “punching and pulling the old lady’s hair”.

Online footage captured this part of the incident, whereby a younger woman argues with her elderly counterpart.

She then approaches her and starts hitting her head before a taxi comes by to block the view of the incident.

In a later part of the video, the woman forcefully shoves the elderly lady into a taxi, arguing with her and continuing her assault.

The OP said she was wary of approaching them as she was also worried for her safety. Instead, she decided to inform local police of the assault.

After around five minutes, officers arrived and approached the OP for further details on the matter. During their conversation, the OP claimed that the woman responsible for the assault shouted at her and said, “Haven’t you seen this kind of thing before?”

The OP, who was also accused of watching a ‘free show’, continued providing police officers with all details of the incident before returning home.

At the time of writing, the Singapore police have not released an official statement on the assault.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @adminsgonfollowsalll on Instagram.