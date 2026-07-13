‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill dies aged 78, also known for ‘Event Horizon’ & ‘Peaky Blinders’

New Zealand actor Sam Neill dies aged 78

Legendary actor Sam Neill, best known for his roles in ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Event Horizon’ and more, has died at the age of 78.

In an Instagram post on Neill’s official account, his family announced that he had passed away on 13 July.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing,” the statement read, using the Māori word for “extended family or community”.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

Diagnosed with blood cancer in 2023

In 2023, Neill revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

In April this year, he shared that he was cancer-free.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life,” the statement continued.

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

The post added that more details would be shared at a later date and asked fans to respect the family’s privacy as they navigate the “immeasurable loss”.

An international leading man with a five-decade career

Born Nigel John Dermot Neill in Northern Ireland in 1947, Neill moved to Christchurch, New Zealand, with his family as a child.

He began acting after leaving law school and made his breakthrough in the 1977 New Zealand film ‘Sleeping Dogs’.

Neill later rose to international fame as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park’, a role he reprised in ‘Jurassic Park III’ and ‘Jurassic World Dominion’.

Across a career spanning five decades, he also appeared in acclaimed films such as ‘The Piano’, ‘Dead Calm’, ‘Event Horizon’ and ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’, as well as television series ‘Peaky Blinders’.

Tributes pour in for beloved actor

Tributes from New Zealand, Australia, and beyond poured in following news of Neill’s death.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called him “one of the greats”, praising him for bringing New Zealand stories to the world and helping shape the country’s film industry.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Neill had earned “a special place in Australian hearts”.

He remembered the actor as “wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic”, adding that he faced illness with the same dignity and humour that defined his performances.

“He will be much mourned and long remembered,” Mr Albanese wrote.

Also read: Legendary Pokémon voice actor who voiced Meowth & Professor Oak dies at age 71 from throat cancer

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Featured image adapted from IMDb and Peaky Blinders Wiki.