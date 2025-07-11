Legendary Pokémon voice actor who voiced Meowth & Professor Oak dies at age 71 from throat cancer

Voice of Pokémon series’ characters James Carter Cathcart dies aged 71

James Carter Cathcart, the American voice actor known for bringing to life some of the Pokémon series’ most beloved characters, has died at the age of 71.

His wife, Martha Jacobi, confirmed the news in a social media post, stating he passed away on 8 July at Calvary Hospital in New York City.

His ex-wife, Jeanne Gari, told reporters that the cause was throat cancer.

A familiar voice for those who grew up watching Pokémon

Cathcart joined the Pokémon series in 1998, just as the franchise exploded into a global phenomenon, said the New York Times (NY Times).

He voiced a wide range of characters across the anime and movies, including:

Professor Oak, the warm and knowledgeable mentor

Gary, Oak’s cocky grandson

James, the eccentric villain from Team Rocket

Meowth, the wisecracking Pokémon who famously could speak

His voice became a constant thread across the show’s 1,000+ episodes, remaining steady even as other cast members changed over the years.

Cathcart eventually retired from voice acting in 2023 following his cancer diagnosis.

According to IMDb, he appeared in more than 100 voice roles during his career, including in Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece, and video games like Shadow The Hedgehog.

However, it was his work in Pokémon that cemented his legacy with fans of all ages.

Tributes pour in from fellow voice actors

Following the news of his death, members of the Pokémon voice acting community have paid tribute online.

Erica Schroeder, the voice of Nurse Joy and Wobbuffet, said: “The community will miss you. The world will miss you.”

Fans across generations have also taken to social media to share clips and memories of Cathcart’s iconic performances, especially his portrayal of Team Rocket’s James and the comedic Meowth, the NY Times said.

Pokémon community Bulbagarden expressed their condolences too.

“Hey Trainers, it is my sad duty to report that James Carter Cathcart (sometimes credited as Carter Cathcart or Jimmy Zoppi) passed away on Tuesday,” the post began.

“Rest in peace, JCC. We will forever be grateful for your work.”

Born on 4 January 1954 in West Long Branch, New Jersey, Cathcart graduated from Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan.

He is survived by Ms Jacobi, his daughters Nicole Zoppi, 41, and Mackenzie, 30; and his son Carter, 31.

In a 2017 interview, Cathcart expressed gratitude for his role in the long-running franchise, saying:

“Who could imagine 20 years ago that we would still be doing the show and it would be doing so well?”

