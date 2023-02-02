Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Pre-Orders Open 2 Feb, Prices Start At S$1,188

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S23 Series & Opens Pre-orders On 2 Feb

On Thursday (2 Feb), Samsung unveiled their new Galaxy S23 Series and opened pre-orders at selected stores.

Prices start at S$1,188 for the 128GB Galaxy S23, S$1,528 for the 256GB Galaxy S23+, and S$1,828 for the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra.

These top of the line phones come in a range of colours — Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Graphite and Lime options are also available for online orders.

Those who pre-order their devices now will be able to get their hands on their new phones as early as next Friday (10 Feb).

Unlike Samsung’s previous series, base models of the S23+ and Ultra come with 256GB memory, costing S$1,528 and S$1,828 respectively.

Only the basic Galaxy S23 comes in a 128GB version. This will cost S$1,188.

For maximum storage capacity, go for the top-of -the-line S23 Ultra 1TB version which costs S$2,458.

The latest series not only features nature-inspired colours – Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender – they are also made with the planet in mind.

The Galaxy s23 series is made of a wider variety of recycled materials than any of its predecessors. This includes recycled aluminium, glass, and plastic from discarded fishing nets, bottles, and barrels.

Besides that, this series is also the first to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on its front and back, offering durability for long-term use.

The S23 also does away with the protruding cut-out that wrapped around the camera lenses of S22 and S22+.

S23 Ultra has 200MP camera sensor

When it comes to the new phones’ specifications, the star of the show has to be the camera.

All S23 phones come the a Super HDR front-facing camera that captures videos at 60 frames per second, which is twice that of the S22. This will produce better selfies and videos.

The S23 Ultra also comes with a 200MP sensor — the highest pixel count in any Samsung smartphone and one of the highest on the market today.

Samsung said that the epic camera will allow users to capture cinematic videos, even in low light conditions.

In tandem with the unveiling of the S23, they have launched an Expert RAW app that allows users to capture and edit in RAW and JPEG.

The S23 series also has Dynamic AMOLED screens that run at 120Hz.

And with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the phones’ GPU performance is said to be 41% faster than the S22 series.

Samsung promises to offer a premium experience that includes groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming features, and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest graphics.

Pre-orders available at selected stores now

From Thursday (2 Feb), the Galaxy S23 series is available for pre-orders at selected stores.

Pre-orders can be placed at the following stores:

Samsung Online Store

Samsung Experience Stores

Official Samsung Store on Shopee & Lazada

M1, Singtel, and StarHub stores

Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City & Harvey Norman outlets

Ordering online will also give you more colour options with the exclusive Graphite and Lime variations.

Those who pre-order their devices now will be able to collect or receive their new phones from Friday (10 Feb).

Featured image courtesy of Samsung.