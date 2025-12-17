Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launches in S’pore, among only 6 markets to receive powerful new device

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold pairs triple-fold engineering with Galaxy AI for an ultra-premium mobile experience

If you thought Samsung’s flip phones were impressive, wait till you see their latest launch.

The new Galaxy Z TriFold has officially landed in Singapore, and let’s just say it’s not the type of phone you’ll be seeing everywhere.

At first glance, it may look like a regular device, but unfold it and it transforms into a surprisingly large display that feels built for even the most intense multitaskers, backed by power and Galaxy AI smarts that keep everything running steadily.

A foldable built for multitasking wizards

Whether it’s juggling your calendar while replying to e-mails, reviewing lengthy documents during a commute, or propping it up to watch YouTube videos, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold slips easily into whatever your day throws at you.

Use it like a regular phone when you just need to take a call or fire off quick messages, but unfold it and the 10-inch display opens up a whole new world of space, almost like having three 6.5-inch devices laid out side-by-side.

You can stream your favourite creator while scrolling through class notes, keep chats open while binge-watching the latest Netflix hit, or compare reference images without bouncing between apps.

Whatever you’re doing, a Dynamic 2X AMOLED cover screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits of brightness help everything look bright, crisp, and cinematic, whether you’re indoors or out.

The Galaxy Z TriFold’s signature move lies in its double-fold design, made possible by Samsung’s most advanced hinge system yet. Two differently sized hinges work together to keep the panels aligned (and yes, it even alerts you if you close it incorrectly), all while preserving a sleek silhouette.

Reinforced display layers, a titanium hinge housing, and a high-strength alloy frame are details you might not think about day to day, but you can definitely feel them in the way the device opens, folds, and sits comfortably in your hand.

And despite all that meticulous engineering, the TriFold still manages to stay impressively slim, measuring just 3.9mm at its thinnest point, so it never feels overly bulky when you’re holding it.

Built for the AI era

Beyond the technical specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold leans into the way many of us already use our phones, relying on little bits of AI throughout the day to keep things running smoothly.

On the larger screen, these tools feel even more intuitive. Photo Assist, for instance, makes quick work of tidying up pictures, whether you’re fixing crooked selfies from last night’s party or using Generative Edit to remove that one passer-by who keeps photobombing your otherwise perfect holiday shots.

Browsing Assist can condense long articles during your MRT ride, and Gemini Live can make sense of whatever’s on your screen in real time, so you can ask contextual questions without switching apps.

Standalone Samsung DeX also arrives on the Galaxy Z TriFold, shifting the device from “big phone” to a powerful but portable mini workspace.

It supports up to four workspaces at once, each able to hold a handful of apps, so everything you need stays neatly organised. Open it up, pair a keyboard or mouse, and you can move between tasks with ease, almost as if you were using a regular tablet or laptop.

Available in only 6 markets including Singapore

Now that you’ve had a glimpse of what the Galaxy Z TriFold can do, the next question is naturally where you can try it for yourself.

Samsung isn’t rolling this out everywhere just yet. The Galaxy Z TriFold is launching in only six markets for its first release: South Korea, China, Taiwan, the UAE, the United States, and Singapore.

To reflect the Galaxy Z TriFold’s firm place in Samsung’s premium tier, owners can also enjoy a set of elevated care benefits, including:

Priority service queue at Samsung Experience Stores

Dedicated support hotline for faster assistance

Unlimited repair pickup and delivery for added convenience

Complimentary screen-protector replacement

50% discount on one out-of-warranty repair

Six-month Google AI Pro trial, which includes access to advanced AI tools and 2TB of secure cloud storage

If you’re curious to see the device’s slimness in real life or what the 10-inch display feels like in hand, the Galaxy Z TriFold is now on display at the Samsung Experience Stores at VivoCity, 313@Somerset, and Jurong Point.

The device is currently sold out, though interested parties can join the waitlist here.

