Samsung launches Galaxy S26 series in S’pore with built-in privacy display & intuitive AI, pre-orders from 26 Feb

Samsung launches Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 line, with more powerful AI integration & better battery

If you’ve ever caught someone sneaking a glance at your phone on the MRT, Samsung’s latest flagship might just be the upgrade you didn’t know you needed.

Unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco, the new Galaxy S26 series, comprising the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, arrives alongside the redesigned Galaxy Buds 4 line.

But beyond the usual performance upgrades, this year’s spotlight falls squarely on smarter, more intuitive Galaxy AI features — and a first-of-its-kind built-in privacy display.

MS News had a sneak preview of the S26 series, and let’s just say, it didn’t disappoint.

World’s first in-built Privacy Display

Touted as the first of its kind, the new in-built Privacy Display on the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is designed to keep prying eyes at bay in crowded trains and packed lecture halls.

Using pixel light dispersion technology, the 6.9-inch QHD+ display remains bright and crystal clear to the user while limiting visibility from all side angles. Even when switching between portrait and landscape modes.

Unlike traditional stick-on privacy filters, the feature can be toggled on and off, meaning users can enjoy full display clarity whenever discretion isn’t required.

Users have the option to toggle between Partial Screen Privacy, which limits visibility of notification pop-ups, and Maximum Privacy Protection, which further obscures side views for enhanced discretion.

Upgraded in-class camera and smarter editing tools

The Galaxy S26 series also raises the bar for mobile photography and videography.

Low-light performance sees a boost with Enhanced Nightography Video, delivering clearer and more colour-accurate footage in dim environments.

From capturing your idols at concerts to late-night main character in the city shots, the Galaxy S26 handles challenging lighting with ease.

Even when you’re constantly on the move, the upgraded Super Steady feature offers auto-correction of up to 360 degrees, helping maintain consistent framing even during high-motion activities.

You can be walking, running, or sitting steady in the passenger seat — the footage remains stable so you never miss a passing moment.

Meanwhile, the newly improved Photo Assist allows users to add or restore missing parts of images, remove blemishes, and edit seamlessly with just a few taps.

During our hands-on session, edits took only seconds and blended in naturally, with minimal distortion.

Edits can also be made continuously, reviewed step by step, and easily adjusted or undone along the way.

Slimmer design, more powerful AI core

At just 7.9mm, the S26 may be the slimmest Galaxy model yet. But don’t let the light and comfortable weight fool you, this phone packs serious firepower.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the Galaxy S26 series promises faster, smoother performance throughout the day.

Forgot to charge your phone? No worries — the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports all-day battery usage and Super-Fast Charging 3.0, reaching up to 75% charge in just 30 minutes.

Beyond battery efficiency, the bigger star is Galaxy AI.

With Now Nudge, users receive intelligent suggestions without disrupting their workflow.

The intuitive in-built AI can recommend photos from the Gallery to share with friends, cross-check calendar entries for potential clashes, and even suggest contextual actions across apps.

Meanwhile, Now Brief has become more proactive and personalised, surfacing playlist recommendations and timely reminders based on user habits and context.

Galaxy Buds 4: redesigned, smarter and more immersive

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds 4 line, featuring a refreshed design and upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The Buds 4 series boasts a sleeker, more ergonomic fit, with smaller earbud heads designed for improved comfort and security, whether at the gym or on back-to-back work calls.

The Buds 4 Pro supports hands-free access to AI assistants such as Bixby, Gemini and Perplexity, allowing users to search, send messages or retrieve information without reaching for their phone.

A new Blade Design features a premium metal finish and an engraved pinch-control area for easier adjustments.

The transparent clamshell-style charging case adds a modern aesthetic while keeping storage intuitive and convenient.

ANC has also been upgraded, with automatic noise adjustment that adapts to surrounding sounds while maintaining balanced, immersive audio quality.

Pre-orders from 26 Feb, retail launch on 11 Mar

The Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra are available for pre-order from today (26 Feb), with general availability starting 11 March.

Pre-orders can be made via:

Samsung Online Store and Shop App

Samsung Experience Stores

Official Samsung stores on major e-commerce platforms

Local telcos

Selected consumer electronics retailers

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S26 series will receive double the storage on their selected device.

The Galaxy Buds 4 will also be available from 11 March in Black and White.

