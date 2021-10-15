St John’s Island Cat Often Seen At The Jetty Passes Away

The fact that St John’s Island is home to many cats isn’t very new information, but 1 cat, in particular, seems to stand out more than others.

With his cool demeanour, chonky kitty Sandy, or Cempedak/Chempedak as some may know him, was a familiar and welcome sight for visitors arriving at the jetty.

Unfortunately, such a sight will be no more after news emerged that the feline has passed away.

St John’s Island cat welcomed visitors for a decade

The Facebook page for St. John’s Island Marine Laboratory shared news of Sandy’s passing on Friday (15 Oct).

While they didn’t disclose the exact date and time of his passing, one can assume that it was very recent, as the page provides regular updates on the feline.

According to them, Sandy had been welcoming visitors to the island for over a decade, gaining a loyal fanbase among those who love him for his chonky size.

As with any other cat, he would often be seen lazing around the dock without a care in the world.

When he was awake, he would pose for the cameras that hoomans couldn’t seem to resist pointing at him. Here’s Sandy doing his best impression of Rose in Titanic.

An island visitor even wrote on TripAdvisor that the best part about St John’s Island was Sandy’s presence.

Clearly, the kitty had earned a special place in many people’s hearts simply by existing on the island.

Sandy was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020

Though the Marine Laboratory didn’t reveal the cause of Sandy’s passing, a Facebook post from November last year shared that he had been diagnosed with kidney failure.

According to the post, volunteers had brought Sandy back to the mainland for medical attention. He had apparently suffered from several other ailments including gum inflammation and cat flu.

Due to the nature of his condition, Sandy began living with a caregiver so he could receive constant care and attention.

Whether he had passed on at the caregiver’s residence is unclear.

Sandy will be sorely missed by island visitors

Sandy’s passing, while unfortunate, was perhaps fated due to his medical condition.

Though the news is heartbreaking, we can rest easy knowing that he had lived a life full of love and affection from everyone around him.

Everyone who knew Sandy aka Chempedak/Cempedak will surely miss him. Rest in peace, little chonky one.

