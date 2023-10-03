Satay By The Bay At Gardens By The Bay Closed For Renovation, Will Reopen By End-Nov

Satay By The Bay Closed For Renovation From 2 Oct To End-Nov 2023

The hawker centre located at the famous Gardens by the Bay tourist attraction, Satay by the Bay, has closed for renovation works which will last till the end of November.

Besides the renovation, the management is also looking for new vendors to join them and take over various food stalls.

Thereafter, customers can likely expect new F&B offerings when the establishment reopens.

On 28 Sep, Satay by the Bay took to Facebook to reveal news of their temporary two-month closure.

According to the post, the hawker centre will be closed from 2 Oct to the end of November. This is to allow Satay by the Bay to undergo upgrading works to serve customers better.

The official website for Gardens by the Bay has also been updated with the closure, with a pop-up message urging customers to explore other dining options.

As of yet, a reopening date has not been specified. The hawker centre added that they will continue to update on the situation via their social media accounts.

On the search for new vendors

In a subsequent update on 2 Oct, Satay by the Bay revealed that they were looking for new vendors to join them.

These vendors would be in charge of running stalls selling halal food, snacks, and traditional dessert items such as ice kacang and chendol in addition to bubble tea and a takeaway counter.

Interested parties can send a text to 98730466 via WhatsApp to discuss further arrangements.

In the meantime, visitors to Gardens by the Bay can try out other dining venues to satisfy their culinary needs.

Those craving fast food can patronise eateries such as McDonald’s and Shake Shack.

For customers eager for a bit of Asian cuisine, they can try out the newly-opened TungLok Seafood and Douraku Sushi.

Alternatively, diners who’d like to have a wide range of options can drop by the Jurassic Nest Food Hall.

