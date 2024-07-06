Termites destroy M’sian woman’s savings, she plans to exchange them for new notes at bank

Termites devour Malaysian woman’s cash savings

A Malaysian woman was recently left horrified after termites devoured her mother’s cash savings, leaving the banknotes ruined.

In a 29-second video on TikTok, the woman showed piles of notes, most of which seemed torn up and shredded into smaller pieces.

@madam_mama06 Moga Allah swt gantikan rezeki utk my mom yg berlipat kali gandaa…. ♬ Crying, Woman – Authentic Sound Effects

She shared that the money amounted to two months’ worth of savings.

The woman later posted a follow-up video claiming that the termites had devoured the RM50 (S$14.24) notes until they were nothing but crumbs.

She then joked that they probably tasted like chocolate to the pests, while the RM20 (S$5.73) notes tasted more like biscoff.

Termites destroy woman’s savings but leave some notes untouched

Interestingly, the woman also noted that the termites had left the notes with lesser values untouched, such as the RM1 (S$0.28) and RM5 (S$1.42) ones.

She then shared that for the past few years, they had been storing their savings in the same area with no issue.

Barely two months after saving their money this time round, however, termites had devoured them and ripped the notes up into pieces.

The woman concluded that she would attempt to exchange the shredded notes at her local bank.

Netizens express shock over incident

The video of the shredded banknotes has since gone viral on TikTok, with over 8 million plays since it was first posted on 2 July.

Many users have also expressed their shock over the incident. However, some have advised her on what to do next.

One netizen — who apparently faced a similar problem before — assured her that the notes could be exchanged at the bank.

However, the serial number on the notes must be visible.

Another netizen said they kept their savings in an airtight tin to ensure such accidents did not happen.

Unfortunately, such cases of termites destroying banknotes aren’t all that uncommon.

Last year, a similar incident took place in Malaysia, whereby an elderly woman found that termites had devoured their way through RM30,000 (S$8,750) kept in a shoe box, rendering the notes useless.

Also read: 4 signs that your HDB has termites & expert tips on dealing with an infestation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.