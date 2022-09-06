Off-Duty SBS Bus Captain Piggybacks Elderly Man, Misses Own Stop & Stays Till Uncle Alights

SBS Bus Captain Helps Elderly Uncle While He’s Off-Duty

Even while off-duty, an SBS Transit bus captain decided to help a frail uncle to his destination, missing his own stop in the process.

SBS Transit posted about this gem of a bus captain on Facebook yesterday (5 Sep).

The post attracted many positive reactions with over 700 likes at the time of writing.

Bus captain piggybacks frail uncle while off-duty

While waiting for bus 132 at Hougang Central Bus Interchange, Senior Bus Captain Jiang Hong was approached by an elderly uncle.

According to SBS Transit, the uncle had asked for help to board the bus.

As Mr Jiang noticed how frail the uncle who was struggling to walk was, he decided to piggyback the elderly man, with the assistance of another bus captain.

Though the bus stopped at his stop, Mr Jiang allegedly gave it a miss so he could accompany the uncle to his destination.

When they arrived, Mr Jiang helped the elderly man alight the bus safely.

His gesture, while seemingly small, surely brightened the uncle’s day.

Lauded for display of kindness even off work

In concluding the post, SBS Transit noted Mr Jiang’s immense kindness, helping a passenger sincerely even when he wasn’t working:

Although Jiang Hong was not on duty then, this did not stop him from showing kindness and going the extra mile to help someone in need. He had acted as the uncle’s sunshine when his sky was grey.

They commended him for demonstrating the company’s values even in his personal capacity.

Kudos truly go to Mr Jiang for being such a compassionate individual. Hopefully, his act of kindness will inspire many others to help those in need too.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook and courtesy of SBS Transit.