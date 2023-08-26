SBS Bus Captain Supports Elderly Man With Injured Leg As He Boards & Alights Vehicle

SBS Captain Supports Elderly Man With Injured Leg Who Was Limping Slowly Towards Bus

As the presidential election draws close, Singaporeans have probably heard their fair share of the hopefuls’ desires to build a kinder and more inclusive society.

An SBS Transit bus captain’s recent actions show that all of us can contribute to the cause through our own little actions.

Seeing that an elderly man with an injured leg was trying to board the bus he was driving, the bus captain literally lifted the man on board and supported him all the way to a seat.

Later as the bus arrived at the commuter’s destination, the bus captain once against supported him as he alighted. He even helped the passenger to a seat at the bus stop.

SBS Service 65 bus captain supports elderly man with injured leg as he boards vehicle

On Friday (25 Aug), SBS Transit shared a Facebook post praising Senior Bus Captain Ngui Soon Peng for his wholesome gesture.

According to the post, Mr Ngui had spotted an elderly man wearing a cast on his left foot “limping slowly” towards the Service 65 bus at a bus stop along Bedok Reservoir Road.

Seeing the elderly man struggling, Mr Ngui got out of his cabin and came to the man’s aid.

The bus captain reportedly positioned his hands beneath the elderly man’s arms and lifted him gently to help him get on the bus.

When the latter successfully boarded the bus, Mr Ngui helped by supporting him all the way to a seat.

Helped passenger alight from bus & onto bus stop seat

Later when the bus arrived at the elderly man’s destination, Mr Ngui left his cabin again to help the senior up. He patiently and gingerly placed the elderly man’s arm over his shoulder before alighting slowly from the bus.

Thereafter, Mr Ngui assisted the elderly man to a seat at the bus stop before returning to his vehicle.

The bus captain’s actions moved another passenger on board, who shared the story with SBS Transit.

Kudos to Mr Ngui for going out of his way to help the elderly man, showing everyone that we can all do our part to make Singapore a more inclusive society through our seemingly small actions.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook