Woman Allegedly Scalds Man With Hot Water & Tries To Flee S’pore, Arrested On Ferry

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Scalds Man With Hot Water On 23 Mar & Attempts To Flee Singapore

Police arrested a woman on Thursday (23 Mar) as she was attempting to flee Singapore for Indonesia.

Earlier that day, the 28-year-old lady had allegedly scalded a man by pouring hot water on him in MacPherson.

The police arrested the woman within four hours of the alleged incident. She will be charged on Saturday (25 Mar) with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Woman scalds man with hot water in MacPherson & tries to flee Singapore

Citing a police statement, The Straits Times (ST) said that the suspect had tried fleeing to Indonesia by ferry via the Singapore Cruise Centre on Thursday (23 Mar).

However, the Police Coast Guard managed to intercept the ferry before it left Singapore’s waters. Officers later arrested the woman at about 11.30am.

The 28-year-old had allegedly scalded a man in MacPherson earlier that day.

Police surveillance cameras apparently captured footage of her pouring water on a 24-year-old man near Balam Street. The man reportedly suffered second-degree burns and was conveyed to the hospital.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 7.30am, four hours before the woman’s eventual arrest.

She apparently managed to flee the scene of the incident before officers arrived.

Faces up to 7 years’ jail

Police investigations revealed that the woman and the victim knew each other, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

She took steps to conceal her identity, such as masking her face during the alleged assault and changing to a different outfit when boarding the ferry.

The police, however, did not reveal how they managed to track down the suspect. They merely shared that multiple agencies had coordinated efforts to find her.

The police managed to seize items linked to the alleged assault, which included:

A thermos flask allegedly used in the attack

A black dress the suspect wore during the attack

The woman will be charged on Saturday (25 Mar) for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

If the court finds her guilty, the woman faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MakeMyTrip.