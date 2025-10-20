At least S$160K lost to scams over social media livestreaming platforms since August

Most victims of livestreaming scams told to transfer money via QR codes

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has warned the public of scams conducted over social media livestreaming platforms such as Facebook Live.

In a news release last Saturday (18 Oct), SPF said at least S$160,000 has been lost by victims since August.

30 lucky draw livestreaming scams since Aug

According to SPF, there were two types of scams: those involving lucky draws and e-commerce.

At least 30 lucky draw scams were reported since August, with victims coming across Facebook livestreams promoting scratch card lotteries.

After they bought the scratch cards, they would be asked to transfer more money to “upgrade” their winning chances or win bigger cash prizes.

Some victims would be allowed to do via deferred payment in order to entice them.

But when victims “won”, they would be asked to transfer more cash to get their winnings, with scammers citing “administrative fees”.

13 e-commerce livestreaming scams since August

As for the e-commerce scams, at least 13 have been reported since August, SPF said.

Victims would come across Facebook livestreams selling bags allegedly containing gold that they could buy for a chance to win.

If they did not win, they would be asked to buy more bags, or “upgraded” bags to have a greater chance of winning gold.

Scammers would also offer to buy the gold back from victims at a higher price.

But the victims would then be asked to transfer more cash to get profits.

Victims would not receive cash as promised

The victims were usually told to make bank transfers via PayNow or DuitNow, the Malaysian version of PayNow.

This would often be via QR codes provided by the scammers.

However, victims would realise that they had been scammed when they did not receive any winnings or profits, or when they checked with the police.

Public urged to be vigilant against scams

SPF reminded members of the public to be vigilant, and to avoid transferring cash to unknown persons and those whose identities are not verified.

They are also encouraged to add the ScamShield App, which allows you to block calls, filter SMSes and check for scams with official sources.

Bank account holders are advised to set daily transaction limits and enable notifications for lower transfer thresholds. They should also alert the bank immediately if suspicious activity is found in their bank account.

Finally, those who have encountered scams should inform the authorities, family, and friends.

