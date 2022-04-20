SCDF Vehicle Crashes Into Tree Along Bartley Road, 3 Officers Sent To Hospital

SCDF Administrative Vehicle Gets Into Accident Along Bartley Road On 18 Apr

Whenever there are emergencies or accidents in Singapore, we can trust that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers will be among the first responders on site.

However, on Monday (18 Apr), some SCDF personnel had to tend to some of their very own after an SCDF vehicle crashed into a tree at Bartley Road.

Four officers were reportedly in the administrative vehicle when it overturned on its side during the accident.

Three of them were conveyed to hospitals for minor injuries. Another officer was assessed for injuries by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

SCDF administrative vehicle hits tree along Bartley Road East

On Monday (18 Apr) at about 3.55pm, an SCDF administrative vehicle met with an accident along Bartley Road East.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a passer-by, Mr Xu, said that the roads towards Tampines were jammed up and slow. It was only when he passed the accident site did he realise what had happened.

In photos, the SCDF vehicle appeared to have hit a tree and overturned on its side.

Broken tree branches were strewn all over the vehicle which seemed to have had its driver’s door pried open.

Mr Xu said that he later saw two to three SCDF officers standing by the road, with one of them bleeding from the face.

In the aftermath of the accident, Mr Xu shared that he saw a passer-by helping to direct traffic away from the lane the accident occurred in.

3 officers conveyed to hospital

The SCDF confirmed with MS News that the road traffic accident occurred along Bartley Road East, before the Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 exit on 18 Apr at about 3.35 pm.

When they arrived at the scene, SCDF personnel spotted an administrative vehicle on its side on the road shoulder.

At the time of the accident, four SCDF personnel were in the vehicle.

Paramedics later conveyed two personnel to Raffles Hospital and another to Changi General Hospital. All three suffered from minor injuries.

The fourth personnel was not conveyed to the hospital after an assessment by an SCDF paramedic.

According to the police, the three people conveyed to the hospital were between the ages of 21 and 24. They were all conscious at the time, reported Shin Min Daily News. Police investigations are ongoing.

Wishing the officers a speedy recovery

Accidents can happen anytime and anywhere to anyone, even to those who typically are the ones rushing to rescue others.

Thankfully, their fellow officers were there to lend their assistance to them swiftly.

We’re glad that the three SCDF officers only suffered minor injuries from the accident. We wish them a speedy recovery ahead.

