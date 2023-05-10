SCDF Rescues Cat From Woodlands HDB Flat Fire, 30 Residents Evacuated

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Rescues Cat From Woodlands HDB Flat Fire On 8 May

When a fire occurs, most of us would instinctively evacuate the premises. But sometimes, animals and pets might be left behind during the chaotic situation.

Recently, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rescued one such furry friend from a burning flat in Woodlands. Firefighters found the cat in the living room after its human counterparts had evacuated.

30 other residents were also evacuated from the block for precautionary reasons.

3 occupants of Woodlands flat escaped before firefighters came

SCDF reportedly received a report about the fire, which took place at Block 303 Woodlands Street 31, at about 2.50pm on Monday (8 May).

The fire occurred in the bedroom of a fourth-floor apartment of the block.

There were three occupants in that flat when the fire broke out but they managed to evacuate before SCDF arrived.

SCDF managed to extinguish the fire using a water jet.

Cat found in living room & rescued by SCDF

However, SCDF officers discovered that there was one more ‘occupant’ left behind — a cat.

The firefighters found the feline in the living room of the affected unit and brought it out to safety.

Additionally, police officers evacuated 30 other residents from the block of flats as a precaution.

A paramedic also assessed a person from the block who experienced breathing difficulties. SCDF later conveyed them to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Further investigations into the cause of the fire are currently underway.

Flat left charred due to fire

SCDF also uploaded some photos showing the aftermath of the fire.

In one image, an SCDF firefighter was operating a water jet in a charred room.

Another image shows a wider view of the bedroom. Nothing much can be made out except for what appears to be a bed frame and some drawers.

Thankfully, the fire did not seem to cause any serious injuries. We hope the owners of the house are able to recoup their losses and wish the person conveyed to the hospital a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.