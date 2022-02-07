9 Injured After School Bus Overturns On CTE

School buses often transport young students to school and their homes. Hence, drivers must exercise extra caution whenever they’re on the road.

However, on Monday (7 Feb) morning, a school bus was involved in an accident after it allegedly lost control.

After it skidded, it overturned in the middle of the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Tampines Expressway (TPE), near the exit of Seletar West Link.

9 people were injured and sent to the hospital for treatment. Here’s what we know of the incident so far.

School bus topples over with broken windshield & damaged roof

A video posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram captured footage depicting the aftermath of the accident, which took place at 8.10am on 7 Feb.

The school bus was shown lying on its side with a broken windshield. Liquid, presumably engine oil, was also leaking out of the vehicle.

Police vehicles and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were on the scene, and the area was cordoned off.

Additionally, people were also seen helping the injured on the side of the road.

9 injured & sent to hospital

According to Shin Min Daily News, a total of 9 were injured in this accident, including the driver, conductors, and students.

SCDF confirmed that 2 were sent to Sengkang General Hospital, while the rest went to KK Women’s and Children’s hospital.

Hope victims will have a smooth recovery

The school bus looked considerably damaged from the shocking accident.

Hopefully, the 9 victims sustained only minor injuries and will make a speedy recovery.

As investigations are still being carried out, we hope authorities can find out the cause of the accident so that it can be prevented in the future.

