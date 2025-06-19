Schoolboy in Thailand repeatedly slaps girl in viral clip, warns her not to tell teachers

Schoolboy in Thailand seen smacking girl violently in video, later forced to apologise

A disturbing video has emerged from Thailand showing a teenage schoolboy repeatedly slapping a girl and warning her not to report the assault to teachers.

The shocking footage, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked public outrage and prompted the school to step in.

According to MGR Online, the boy has since apologised for his actions, prostrating himself before the girls’ parents.

Viral clip shows boy smacking girl & issuing threat

On Friday (13 June), a 33-second video was posted by a local Facebook page, allegedly showing a 14-year-old boy attacking a female classmate.

In the clip, the boy grabs the girl’s head with one hand and slaps it several times with the other, producing loud thuds.

He then shakes her head before switching hands to deliver another forceful slap.

A sharp yelp can be heard at the end of the assault, after which the girl adjusts her hair and prepares to leave.

Before she can walk away, the boy grabs her and tells her firmly, “We’re done. No telling the teachers.”

He repeats the threat moments later.

Boy apologises after clip goes public

According to the Facebook page, the bullying allegedly took place inside a classroom of a well-known private school in the area.

The page also claimed that the video was initially circulated by the boy himself on social media, where he bragged about his actions.

After the clip spread online, the principal of the private school summoned the parents of both students to mediate the situation.

The boy claimed he was provoked after the girl “badmouthed” him, but later admitted wrongdoing.

During the meeting, he prostrated himself before the girl’s parents and apologised for his behaviour.

While the parents accepted the apology, they stated that they would continue to monitor their daughter’s well-being and may seek further action from the school if necessary.

The boy has reportedly promised to control his temper in future.

Also read: 7-year-old boy in M’sia slapped 3 times by classmate’s father over alleged bullying incident