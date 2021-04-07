MOE Announces 18 Schools Will Merge From 2022 Onwards

Due to declining birth rates and changing demographics in Singapore, the Ministry of Education will merge a total of 18 schools from 2023 onwards.

The 18 schools consist of 4 pairs of primary schools and 5 pairs of secondary schools.

All but 2 school pairs will merge in 2023.

18 schools to merge between 2022-2024

According to MOE, these are the 18 schools set to merge:

Juying and Pioneer Primary to merge in 2022

While a majority of the listed schools will merge in 2023, there are 2 notable exceptions.

One pair of primary schools, Juying Primary and Pioneer Primary, will merge in 2022 instead.

This is due to a revised alignment of the Jurong Region Line (JRL), which will run through Pioneer Primary’s site.

As such, the site will be handed over to LTA earlier.

The merger will be at Juying Primary’s school site temporarily, but will relocate to a new Tengah campus in 2025.

As such, there won’t be new primary one cohorts until then.

However, existing students will remain at the current Juying campus until they graduate, so as to minimise the need to commute to a new place.

Fuchun, Woodlands Ring secondary schools to merge in 2024

Meanwhile, due to the Covid-19 situation, the upgrading of Woodlands Ring Secondary’s campus was delayed.

It’ll be completed in 2023 instead.

Therefore, the merger between Fuchun Secondary and Woodlands Ring Secondary will take place in 2024 at the upgraded Woodlands Ring campus.

No retrenchments of staff

MOE assured that there’ll be no MOE staff retrenched as a result of the mergers.

This is in line with the previous merger exercises as well.

Former and current students of the merging schools will definitely be sad to see them go.

MOE will keep heritage spaces in the merged school building of both schools, so that their history can be remembered.

