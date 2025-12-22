73-year-old man dies after scuffle at Woodlands Mart food court, another man arrested

2 men engage in scuffle at Woodlands Mart food court, 1 found unconscious

A 73-year-old man has died after being involved in a scuffle at a food court in Woodlands Mart, said the police.

Another man, 57, has been arrested over the incident on Sunday (21 Dec) night.

Police called to food court in Woodlands Mart

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that it had received calls for assistance at about 9.20pm on 21 Dec.

The location was a food court at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 — the address of Woodlands Mart.

The mall is known to have a Koufu food court on the first level.

Elderly man passed away in hospital

When officers arrived, they found the elderly man unconscious at the scene.

He was sent to the hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus.

He subsequently passed away there.

Deceased & suspect purportedly got into dispute that escalated into a scuffle

The deceased had purportedly got into a dispute with the 57-year-old suspect, which escalated into a scuffle, according to preliminary investigations.

The suspect was arrested on the same day, and will be charged in court on Tuesday (23 Dec) for the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine or caning.

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” for such acts of violence. Thus, it will take “firm action” against those who blatantly disregard the law.

MS News has reached out to Koufu for more information about the incident.

Fight broke out at Choa Chu Kang food court 2 days earlier

The fatal incident came two days after two men were seen engaging in a fight at a food court in Choa Chu Kang last Friday (19 Dec).

One of the men, aged 48, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

He is also assisting with investigations, SPF said.

