1 man sent to hospital after fight breaks out at food court in Choa Chu Kang

Latest News Singapore

A 48-year-old man is assisting with investigations, said the police.

By - 22 Dec 2025, 12:38 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Diners move away when fight breaks out at Choa Chu Kang food court

One man was sent to the hospital after he and another man were involved in a fight at a food court in Choa Chu Kang.

Footage of the altercation was shared by @sgnewsdaily on Instagram, which said that it took place on Friday (19 Dec).

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

2 men fight in Choa Chu Kang food court in full view of diners

The clip begins with both men having apparently fallen on the floor.

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

They soon got on their feet and started grappling with each other in full view of diners.

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

The man in the red T-shirt then pushed the man in a black tank top to the floor, causing a chair to topple over.

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

This prompted a male diner to get up from his table and move elsewhere with his food.

Fighting men separated by 2 other men

The fight did not end there — the man in the red T-shirt had the other man in a headlock even as he was kneeling on the floor.

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

Another man in an orange T-shirt then gently holds on to the man in the red T-shirt, in an attempt to convince him to let go.

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

The fight seems to end when the warring duo are separated by the man in the orange T-shirt and a fourth man.

Source: @sgnewsdaily on Instagram

48-year-old man sent to hospital

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a call for assistance at about 8.10pm on 19 Dec.

The location was Block 475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 —  the address of Sunshine Place mall, which houses a Kopitiam food court.

Source: Google Maps

A 48-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 8.35pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He is also assisting with investigations, SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read:

 

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author