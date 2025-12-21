1 man sent to hospital after fight breaks out at food court in Choa Chu Kang

Diners move away when fight breaks out at Choa Chu Kang food court

One man was sent to the hospital after he and another man were involved in a fight at a food court in Choa Chu Kang.

Footage of the altercation was shared by @sgnewsdaily on Instagram, which said that it took place on Friday (19 Dec).

2 men fight in Choa Chu Kang food court in full view of diners

The clip begins with both men having apparently fallen on the floor.

They soon got on their feet and started grappling with each other in full view of diners.

The man in the red T-shirt then pushed the man in a black tank top to the floor, causing a chair to topple over.

This prompted a male diner to get up from his table and move elsewhere with his food.

Fighting men separated by 2 other men

The fight did not end there — the man in the red T-shirt had the other man in a headlock even as he was kneeling on the floor.

Another man in an orange T-shirt then gently holds on to the man in the red T-shirt, in an attempt to convince him to let go.

The fight seems to end when the warring duo are separated by the man in the orange T-shirt and a fourth man.

48-year-old man sent to hospital

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a call for assistance at about 8.10pm on 19 Dec.

The location was Block 475 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 — the address of Sunshine Place mall, which houses a Kopitiam food court.

A 48-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 8.35pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He is also assisting with investigations, SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: