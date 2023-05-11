S’pore Clinches Gold For SEA Games Valorant Event, Wins Country’s First E-Sports Gold Medal

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Clinches Gold For SEA Games Valorant Event On 11 May

Singapore has clinched its first-ever SEA Games e-sport gold medal after emerging champions of the mixed Valorant (PC) team event on Thursday (11 May).

The team from Singapore faced opponents from Indonesia in the final, but the latter team eventually forfeited the match due to “unfavourable conditions”.

The Indonesian team had filed a complaint claiming that the Singapore competitors had used a bug that granted them vision of their opponents’ positions in the game.

Indonesian team lodges complaint against Team Singapore

The Valorant SEA Games finals between Indonesia and Singapore took place on Wednesday (10 May).

Singapore won the first game and were 10-4 up in the second game when Indonesia called for a technical pause, which lasted till the end of the livestream about two hours later.

Indonesia had lodged a complaint accusing the Singaporean team of cheating by exploiting a bug in the Valorant game.

The bug apparently granted Singapore vision of where its opponents were in the game.

After a prolonged suspension, the teams were asked to return to the stage on Thursday (11 May) morning.

Singapore clinches SEA Games Valorant gold after Indonesia forfeits finals

However, the Indonesian team decided to forfeit the match.

Explaining the decision, an ambassador of Indonesia’s e-sports contingent shared that the SEA Games committee has decided not to impose any punishment for the Singapore team, since it considered the bug abuse a “light offence”.

In light of the situation, the Indonesian team decided to forfeit the match due to the unfavourable situation, and also to “protect their (our) nation’s dignity”.

With the forfeit, Singapore naturally brought home the gold medal. The team comprised:

Ayrton ‘artn’ Soh

Yeoh ‘Divine’ Chun Ting

Ingram ‘FREY’ Tan

Marcus ‘nephh’ Tan Rodman ‘vera’ Yap

Tidus ‘STYRON’ Goh

This is also Singapore’s first e-sports gold medal from the SEA Games.

En route to the finals, the Singapore team finished third in the group stage before beating Vietnam in the semi-final.

