Nominee for US Secretary of Defense unable to name any ASEAN country during hearing

Trump nominee for US Secretary of Defense can’t name any ASEAN country during hearing

Donald Trump’s nominee for US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, faced heavy criticism after failing to name any ASEAN country during his confirmation hearing on 14 January.

The incident occurred during a questioning session by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, who asked Hegseth to name at least one ASEAN nation and explain the type of agreement the US has with that country.

Hegseth, who was speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, began naming other countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region instead.

A contentious hearing

Duckworth, a Thai-American US military veteran, had asked Hegseth about his knowledge of ASEAN, questioning whether he had the “breadth and depth of knowledge” required for international negotiations.

She also asked how many nations are part of ASEAN.

In response, Hegseth, who described himself as a “change agent”, admitted he didn’t know how many ASEAN members there were. Instead, he said: “But I know we have allies in South Korea, in Japan and in AUKUS with Australia – you’re trying to work on submarines with them.”

Unsatisfied with his answer, Duckworth pointed out that none of the countries he mentioned are part of ASEAN, which includes 10 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“I suggest you do a little homework before you prepare for these types of negotiations,” she added.

Tammy Duckworth is the first Thai-American woman elected to congress. She served as a helicopter pilot in the US Army, where she lost both her legs when her aircraft was shot down in Iraq.

Mixed reactions and criticism

The gaffe quickly drew censure.

In a post on X, the Democrats in the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said: “Thailand & the Philippines are in ASEAN and are key US allies. A serious nominee for Secretary of Defense should know our Indo-Pacific partners.”

Former Democratic Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell also questioned Hegseth’s fitness for the role, writing: “Hegseth can’t name one country that’s part of ASEAN and doesn’t know US international security agreements. America, if you want peace and security, this ain’t it!”

Social media reactions ranged from dismay to amusement, with many deeming Hegseth unqualified for the position.

An unconventional nominee

Hegseth, 44, is seen as an unconventional pick for the role, much like President-elect Trump himself.

His background as a Fox News contributor has garnered praise from Republicans, with one senator likening his background to Trump’s, suggesting it could make him an excellent choice.

However, Democratic senators have expressed strong disagreement.

During the hearing, Hegseth was also grilled about allegations of sexual assault, excessive drinking and his views on women in the military.

While he was not charged in the 2017 assault case, he paid a settlement and claimed he was “fully investigated and completely cleared” of all wrongdoing.

He also dismissed accounts of alcohol abuse, adding that they were “anonymous smears”.

A Republican senator, Markwayne Mullin, defended Hegseth and turned the question back on his colleagues: “How many senators have shown up drunk to vote at night?”

Also read: Trump nominates former CEO of wrestling company WWE as US Secretary of Education

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNN on YouTube.