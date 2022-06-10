Manchester City Footballer Kevin De Bruyne Endorses Secretlab Chairs, Brings His ‘A’ Game Off-Pitch Too

Kevin De Bruyne Plays Fortnite & Call Of Duty In Secretlab Chair

Having won multiple Premier League trophies and consecutive Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Player of The Year awards, Manchester City Football Club’s (MCFC) Kevin De Bruyne aka KDB is often touted as one of the best football players in the world.

But like most of us, the midfield maestro also enjoys unwinding and playing games with his friends after a long day at training.

To ensure he doesn’t wake up to an aching back the next morning, the Belgian midfielder has recently chosen Secretlab as his gaming chair of choice.

Kevin De Bruyne loves twirling in his Secretlab chair

Joining the likes of Jose Mourinho and Dele Alli, KDB is the latest football star to endorse Secretlab’s gaming chairs.

Seated on the new Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 in his Instagram post, KDB shares that he has a newfound understanding of why streamers and gamers would choose Secretlab’s chairs, describing them as “brilliant” and “really comfortable”.

But his favourite part of the chair appears to be its smooth swivel – perhaps it reminds him of when he sits defenders down as he pirouettes past them.

And just as he excels at the game on the pitch, he enjoys playing games online too, like “Fortnite”, “Call of Duty”, and “F1” with his friends.

It’s also no surprise that the MCFC player is a fan of competitive video games and would always try to beat his mates.

According to him, playing games helps to flush the adrenaline from playing competitive football out of his system. It also helps him to pass time, especially when he’s on the road and has some downtime in the hotel.

The chair is apparently so comfortable that KDB even sits in it while chilling with his family or making plans for the future.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 comes with magnetic memory foam pillow

The TITAN Evo 2022 is the latest series to join Secretlab’s line of chairs and is specially designed for prolonged periods of sitting.

On top of the features seen in its predecessors, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 comes with two new, noteworthy additions.

Firstly, the TITAN Evo 2022 comes with Secretlab’s proprietary 4-way L-ADAPT™ Lumbar Support System, which provides personalised support for the user’s back.

It also comes with a memory foam head cushion which, unlike older Secretlab models, stays in place via magnets instead of an elastic band.

Perhaps the coolest feature of all is the model’s high customisability, with over 50 designs that’ll appeal to many fandoms — from games like “League of Legends” and “Minecraft” to popular shows like “Batman” and “Game of Thrones”.

Besides pledging your fandom by altering your chair’s design, you can also choose the material it comes in, be it the SoftWeave Plus fabric or NEO Hybrid Leatherette, both of which can withstand daily use while providing comfort.

The chairs are available in three sizes and can fit users who are up to 205cm in height and up to 180kg in weight.

For more info on the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022, check out Secretlab’s website here.

To celebrate the partnership, Secretlab is hosting a community giveaway on the r/MCFC subreddit from 9 to 16 Jun 2022.

The mods of r/secretlab will announce one winner in the same post on 17 Jun and a lucky Citizen will get to bring home a signed Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair.

Visit the link here to find out how you can participate.

If it’s good enough for KDB, it’s good enough for us

While we may not be able to relate to the lives of most football superstars, this exclusive glimpse into KDB’s life shows they’re not that different from us after all.

Like everyone else, KDB treasures the time spent with his family and mates, even investing in a quality chair to ensure his comfort while doing so.

If the secret to KDB’s ‘A’ game on and off the pitch is a comfy chair, perhaps we all know what we should do next to ensure that we perform our best in all aspects of our lives too.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Secretlab.

Featured image courtesy of Secretlab.