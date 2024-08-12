Driver hurls vulgarities & shoves security guard during altercation at Swiss Club

Driver & security guard involved in altercation at Swiss Club

On Monday (12 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shared a video of an altercation between a driver and a security guard at the Swiss Club.

According to the page, the incident occurred at around 12pm on Sunday (11 Aug) at the entrance of the country club, located at 36 Swiss Club Road.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle showed a white Toyota attempting to make a U-turn at the security gantry.

Other drivers can be heard honking at the vehicle while a security guard seemingly signals for them to be patient.

Driver yells and shoves security guard

After about a minute, the driver of the white Toyota exits his vehicle and confronts the security guard while another onlooker attempts to mediate the situation.

Evidently frustrated, the driver begins hurling vulgarities and pointing furiously at the security guard.

The security guard then yells back, urging the driver to leave the scene.

In a rage, the driver shoves the security guard and balls up his fists, seemingly ready to strike again.

“Why did you touch me,” the security guard shouts back, however, he does not retaliate against the driver.

The driver then pushes the security guard again, causing him to stumble back onto the hood of a different vehicle.

The driver continues to yell while he re-enters his vehicle and drives off, after which the clip ends.

Netizens urge security guard to file complaint

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters commended the driver for not fighting back.

Others were outraged by the driver’s violent actions and hoped he would receive a “heavy penalty”.

Overall, netizens urged the security guard to raise the assault with the relevant authorities.

MS News has reached out to the Swiss Club for comment.

