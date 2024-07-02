Eunos condo security guards stop PHV driver from reversing out during altercation, Internet says they had no right

PHV driver stopped by Eunos condo security guards during altercation

On Sunday (30 June), the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page posted a video of an altercation allegedly involving a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) driver and multiple security guards at a condominium in Eunos.

The clip showed the PHV driver attempting to reverse onto the main road, only to be blocked by several of the condominium’s security guards.

Before the incident, the driver had allegedly lost his temper with his passenger for taking a while to locate their residential key card, prompting the guards to call the police.

Netizens had differing opinions on the incident. While some blamed the PHV driver, others claimed that the security guards did not have the right to stop the driver from leaving.

Eunos condo security guards stop PHV driver from reversing

Based on the surroundings depicted in the video, the incident likely took place at Parc Est, located across Eunos MRT Station.

The video showed the PHV driver slowly reversing from the condominium entrance, running over an orange traffic cone in the process.

At the same time, two security guards stood behind the vehicle with their arms outstretched, presumably to stop the driver.

As the driver disregarded their attempt, the guards forcefully opened the driver’s door, seemingly instructing the man to exit the vehicle.

As the driver argued with the four security guards, he recorded the confrontation using his phone.

At one point, the driver was heard saying “you are just a guard dog” to one of the security officers.

Driver lost his temper with passenger

Per SGRV, the altercation allegedly began when the PHV driver was dropping off a passenger at the condominium and was “held” at the entrance for security checks.

The passenger apparently took some time to retrieve their key card for verification, causing the driver to lose his temper and allegedly yell,

You are wasting my time.

Security guards subsequently called the police, however, the driver decided to reverse out of the entrance instead.

Despite these claims, netizens defended the PHV driver, with some saying the passenger should have prepared their key card.

Others said the security guards had “no right” to stop the driver from leaving.

Overall, many acknowledged that the driver’s actions were wrong, but agreed that the altercation would not have erupted if the passenger had been more prepared.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police confirmed they received a report concerning the incident in question. Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.