Clementi Condo Security Guard Impersonates Police & Extorts S$10K From Visitor, Gets 27 Months’ Jail

Condominium Security Guard Extorts Japanese Visitor By Pretending To Be Police

We often rely on security guards to remain alert about dangers and keep us safe. However, things can easily go awry if they take advantage of this trust.

Unfortunately, this was what 33-year-old Ganesan Gunasagaran did.

Ganesan, a security guard at a Clementi condominium, extorted S$10,000 from a Japanese man by claiming he had evidence that the latter had trespassed.

As a result, Ganesan was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail, as well as three strokes of the cane.

Victim was seen entering handicap toilet with woman

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a 29-year-old Japanese man visited a 26-year-old Japanese woman at SeaHill condominium on 19 Oct 2021. Both of them were teachers.

SeaHill condominium requires all visitors to report to the guardhouse and check in via SafeEntry before entering. However, the man did not comply with those requirements.

At around 11pm, the pair entered the condominium’s handicap toilet together.

Threatened the victim by pretending to be a police officer

Ganesan, who was on the same floor, saw them leave the toilet at the same time.

He approached the victim and told him that he had committed “serious offences” by trespassing. He also claimed to be a “highly officer” with the “police licensing sector” working “undercover”.

Ganesan then threatened the victim, saying that he could be jailed and “sack out from the country” for his actions.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Ganesan offered to “help” the victim by reviewing 90 cameras’ worth of footage and deleting parts where he and the woman’s faces could be seen. However, this favour would cost him S$10,000.

The victim, who recorded their conversation, agreed to pay Ganesan S$2,000 first. He asked to return home to prepare the rest to transfer within a week, which Ganesan agreed to.

Security guard receives jail and caning sentence

On Thursday (21 Apr), Ganesan was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail and three strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of harm to commit extortion. Two other charges were also considered in his sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Gabriel Choong initially asked for two-and-a-half years’ jail and three to six strokes of the cane. He justified this by emphasising how Ganesan “instilled fear in the victim over 22 hours”.

Furthermore, the victim and the woman were especially vulnerable since they were foreign nationals. DPP Choong added that Ganesan betrayed Seahill’s trust by seeking a bribe in place of taking action against the victim for not using SafeEntry.

Ganesan asked for leniency as he was the sole breadwinner for his parents, who have health and financial problems. He also struggled with “depression” due to the pandemic.

With great power comes great responsibility

Security guards are expected to protect us from harm, so it’s disheartening to know that one could abuse their authority like this instead.

What makes it even worse is that he targeted foreign nationals, who are especially vulnerable.

Hopefully, his punishment will serve as a reminder for everyone to act honestly, regardless of what their job is.

