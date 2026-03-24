Self-defence or assault? Netizen asks if hitting someone who touched his girlfriend is against the law

Foreign netizen asks if it’s self-defence to hit someone who touched his girlfriend

A netizen, claiming to be a foreigner, took to Reddit to ask Singaporeans about the limits of self-defence laws, with the scenario of “protecting” his girlfriend on the street.

Locals explained that he had to use proportionate force, leading to discussions over what that entailed exactly.

Use of force should not be proactive in self-defence situation

On 21 March, a user allegedly from an unspecified foreign country posted on r/askSingapore.

He gave a hypothetical scenario of someone in Singapore outraging his girlfriend’s modesty, and asked if it would count as assault if he struck back to “protect” her.

He claimed that in his country, he would not be charged even if he punched the culprit, but didn’t think Singapore had the same rules.

One netizen explained that people have the right to private defence. The use of force cannot be proactive, and weapons must not be utilised.

Additionally, they pointed out that if a fight broke out, the police would likely arrest both of them for affray.

Local netizens recommend verbal de-escalation first

The original poster (OP) asked what the “limit” was, be it a punch, a slap, or a verbal curse.

“He hits you, you hit him back is okay,” one user said. “He hits you, you hit him back and he falls to the floor. Then you hit him again [is] not okay.”

The OP once more clarified that he meant the culprit physically grabbing his girlfriend on the waist.

“You can grab his waist back,” one netizen joked.

Another user provided a more serious answer, saying that the use of force to defend others is allowed for outrage of modesty, but once more had to be proportionate to the threat.

“You cannot jump straight to a slap before trying less violent means of de-escalation (e.g. shouting at him),” they explained.

The user thus alleged that slapping the culprit would likely only be lawful if he were still grabbing the OP’s girlfriend despite verbal warnings.

Netizen hesitant to only report culprit as he wants to ‘take care’ of his girlfriend

A separate netizen told the OP to call the police instead of using force. They added that Singapore’s numerous CCTVs would ensure the culprit couldn’t escape even if they walked away from the scene.

The OP didn’t seem satisfied with this option.

“It’s disrespect and harassment to a person I care about, and just reporting him means I’m not able to take care of her.”

Others quickly pointed out that he definitely would not be able to protect her after being jailed and deported.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Right to private defence applies to defending others

Singapore Legal Advice’s tips generally aligned with what many of the netizens told the OP. The right of private defence applies when:

the harm caused to the offender is not excessive in the circumstances.

there was no reasonable opportunity to seek protection from a public authority such as the police.

The right also extends to defending others against “any offence affecting the human body“.

Also read: 22-year-old MMA fighter knocks out M’sia condo security guard in fight, claims it was self-defence

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