22-year-old MMA fighter knocks out M’sia condo security guard in fight, claims it was self-defence

MMA fighter knocks out Malaysia security guard outside condo after alleged provocation

A fight outside a condominium in Malaysia between an MMA fighter and a security guard went viral recently.

Posted across social media, the video showed an argument which escalated into a brawl. The fighter, in a pink singlet, finished the bout with a convincing knockout.

22-year-old amateur MMA fighter Tony Lim spoke to MS News about the incident, which reportedly took place last Thursday (10 July) night.

Security guard allegedly assaulted another resident previously

According to Mr Lim, the guard was a member of the security team at his condo in Selangor, Malaysia.

Mr Lim alleged that the security guard had physically assaulted another resident a few days before their fight.

The guard then purportedly threatened him over a video he recorded.

As a result of the boiling tension, the guard confronted Mr Lim on 10 July and told him to “settle outside”.

MMA fighter knocks security guard out

The video, recorded by Mr Lim’s girlfriend as evidence, showed the two men arguing outside the condominium.

Mr Lim explained that he had no intention of getting into a fight and wanted to talk the issue out. However, the guard continued provoking him.

“I do not encourage and do not recommend street fights at all,” he told MS News, “but when it comes to the time when you have to defend yourself, then you have to defend yourself.”

The argument soon escalated into a scuffle. Mr Lim took the security guard down, got into the mount position, and controlled the man’s arms.

Other security personnel subsequently stepped in and pulled the MMA fighter off his opponent.

The security guard then continued walking up to Mr Lim, while both threw strikes at each other.

Mr Lim eventually landed a right hand that knocked the security guard out.

The latter fell and hit his head on a metal with a loud ‘clang’.

Fighter says he solved incident in ‘the best way’

Speaking to MS News, Mr Lim claimed he had tried getting the other guards to hold his opponent back, but they did not do so.

He explained that he couldn’t flee the scene either, as his girlfriend was there.

“What can I do? I’m just going to do my job, which is to keep myself safe,” he said.

I think that was the best way for me to solve the incident.

After the fight, Mr Lim said both of them went to the police station and settled their feud peacefully.

“We shook hands, we decided to close the case with the terms of ‘delete the video’.”

Unfortunately, the video had already gone viral. Mr Lim thus requested netizens not to send hate or make fun of the security guard.

He added that the guard was no longer on his condo’s security team.

MMA fighter explains danger in street fights

A champion in the Malaysia Fight League, Mr Lim also spoke to MS News on the difference between an MMA bout and a street fight.

“It is way more dangerous,” He said, noting that there was no referee to stop a brawl on the streets.

The amateur fighter — who has trained in MMA for 3.5 years — pointed out that if he had bad intentions, he could have seriously injured the guard with elbows when he was in the mount position.

