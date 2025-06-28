2 men & 1 woman arrested after fight at Prinsep Street, man reportedly tries to flee in car

3 people arrested for suspected drug-related offences after Prinsep Street fight

Three people — two men and a woman — were arrested after a fight broke out at Prinsep Street on Thursday (26 June) morning.

One of the men arrested allegedly tried to flee the scene in a car but was apprehended, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Witnesses saw police vehicles early in the morning

A 45-year-old woman named only as Ms Li (transliterated from Mandarin), who runs a shop in the area, told the paper that she heard police sirens at about 8am that morning.

She was opening her shop when she saw several police vehicles arriving.

Another shopkeeper, 60, said he saw a police car going past at high speed and believed it was chasing another car.

Man believed to have fled scene, caught by police 1.5km away

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, four police vehicles and K9 dog units were seen along Bukit Timah Road, near Tekka Centre.

The officers were next to a white Audi.

A man in black clothes was sitting next to the car, looking dazed, surrounded by police officers.

The man was believed to have attempted to flee by car from the scene of the fight after the police arrived.

However, the police subsequently apprehended him near Tekka Centre, some 1.5km away.

At about 10.10am, the man was taken away by a police car in handcuffs.

The police then returned to where the fight broke out, conducting investigations till about 10.30am.

3 suspected of drug-related offences after Prinsep Street fight

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) it was alerted to a fight at about 7.50am on 26 June.

It took place at 10 Prinsep Link — the address of Sunshine Plaza, a mall and residential block.

The police arrested three people:

a 22-year-old man

a 40-year-old man

a 30-year-old woman

All three were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

2 were also arrested for public nuisance

Additionally, the 22-year-old man was also arrested for a rash act causing hurt and driving without a valid license.

The other two were also arrested for public nuisance.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News.