Group Of More Than 10 Brawl At Prinsep Street On 10 Dec

When the weekend approaches, you know what that means — there’ll be groups of people hanging out at nightspots in town.

When some people drink, they get rowdy, and fights may occur.

This time round, it involved a big group of more than 10 people on Prinsep Street, a road off Selegie Road that has a row of food and beverage establishments.

During the heated confrontation, the lid of an incinerator bin became a weapon — 1 man used it to whack his foe.

Big group walks towards row of shophouses

A video of the incident was sent to MS News by a reader.

From the 40-second clip, we can see that it starts when a big group, comprising about 10 men and some women, walks towards a row of shophouses.

One of the men in the group isn’t even wearing a shirt.

The voices of 1 man and 2 women can also be heard — they’re ostensibly the ones observing the scene and taking the video.

When the man’s voice asks whether they fight, the 2 women’s voices reply that they usually watch people fight.

Man starts fight with another, the rest join in

As if on cue, a fight does indeed break out when one of the men in the pack – who’s wearing a black-and-orange T-shirt – advances upon another man in a white, baggy top.

When the man in the white top tries to get away, the other man gives chase, and soon his friends are also joining in.

Soon, more than one man is punching the man in the white top, and he’s punching back.

Man picks up lid of incinerator bin

Seemingly enraged, the man in the black-and-orange T-shirt tries to pick up an incinerator bin – those typically used for burning offerings – that’s on its side.

He then decides to pick up the lid of the bin instead — probably an easier option.

At this point, the male onlooker exclaims in amusement that the man wanted to pick up the incinerator bin, and the 2 female onlookers laugh.

Man whacks enemy with the lid

The man in the black-and-orange T-shirt is restrained by a man in black, but he waits for the right moment and whacks the lid on his enemy’s head with a loud bang. The onlookers go “wow”.

The attacker then loses his balance and falls on the ground, while the man in the white top manages to grab hold of the lid.

He then throws it towards the group of attackers.

At this point, the shirtless man gets involved and tries to punch the man in the white top, but is stopped by another man in black.

The fight then continues offscreen as the video ends.

MS News reader tries to break up fight

Another MS News reader, who happened to be at the scene, told MS News that he tried to break up the fight.

At one point, he said, 5 or 6 men were using metal objects to hit another man.

Thus, he tried to restrain one of them and got hit also.

He also said that the group looked drunk.

Eventually, the police came.

Police investigations ongoing

According to 8World News, the incident took place at 10.45pm on Thursday (10 Dec).

Most nightspots and F&B outlets can serve alcohol only till 10.30pm due to Covid-19 safe management measures.

Perhaps the group had just finished their drinks.

The police have confirmed that they received a report, and investigations are ongoing.

1st fight to involve an incinerator bin?

While fights seem to occur every now and then, this is the 1st one we’ve heard of that involves an incinerator bin.

Whatever the reason the attacker was triggered by the other guy, he shouldn’t have resorted to violence.

That’s especially true amid a pandemic, when we’re supposed to be social distancing and avoiding big groups — so a brawl is definitely out of the question.

Let’s hope nobody was badly injured in the brawl, and those who’ve committed offences are punished.

