Jalan Sultan Fight Leads To 7 Arrests For Affray, 2 Sent To Hospital

Disagreements can sometimes result in heated arguments and perhaps violence. But if they’re disruptive to public order, the police will take action.

Several people were involved in a brawl outside the Textile Centre on 6 Dec, leading to at least 2 sent to hospital.

7 people in total were arrested for affray, police said.

On Sunday (6 Dec) at around 11.58pm, a fight took place outside Textile Centre in Jalan Sultan.

At least 5 clips of the brawl exist on the Internet, shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group. You can watch them here.

One of them depicts a large group, several female, scuffling with each other.

There’s a lot of shouting, some falling, and holding back of those involved.

Another video shows at least 3 males laying into each other, while another 2 men are involved in a separate scuffle.

In a 3rd video, police officers and a security guard can be seen trying to stop the brawl.

But it certainly didn’t look easy to do so, and it was almost as though the participants were oblivious to the police’s arrival.

Eventually, the area was cordoned off by police.

Passers-by would’ve probably faced considerable difficulty in stopping the fight.

Police arrest 7, 2 taken to hospital after Jalan Sultan fight

The police said that 7 men, aged 18 to 32, were arrested for affray, while 2 of these men, who are aged 22 and 32, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Whatever the reason, we should never resort to violence. Here’s hoping that those involved will be brought to justice.

Luckily, there didn’t appear to be any fatalities or weapons involved, or the situation may have been worse.

