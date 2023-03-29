M’sian Woman Sells Food To Non-Fasting Muslims During Ramadan, Hides Dishes In Washing Machine & Toilet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Caught Selling Food To Non-Fasting Muslims During Ramadan, Let Off With Warning

The holy month of Ramadan is a time when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

In Malaysia, the Federal Territories’ Shariah Criminal Offences Act 1997 states that anyone caught selling food or drinks to Muslims during the fasting hours in the month of Ramadan can be fined up to RM1,000 (S$300) or jailed up to six months, or both.

Muslims found to be eating, drinking, or smoking openly or in a public place during this time may also be subjected to such penalties if convicted.

However, that didn’t stop a woman in Kelantan from starting a biz secretly selling food to Muslims who are not fasting.

The kicker? She hid the packets of food for sale in her toilet and washing machine.

Woman found selling food stored in washing machine

According to the New Straits Times (NST), this curious case happened near the Bachok District.

The woman’s clandestine enterprise was uncovered during an enforcement operation by the Bachok Islamic Religious Office and Bachok District Council.

In a Facebook post, the religious office stated that it was carried out on Sunday (26 Mar).

The woman, a trader in her 40s, hid packets of rice with chicken in her restroom.

Photographs accompanying the Facebook post show wash buckets filled with chicken drumsticks, as well as packets of rice, sauce, and other food dishes inside a washing machine.

Long plastic packets of iced tea in a cooler bucket can also be seen in the bedroom.

She had been selling the items out of her home to Muslims who do not fast.

Warning issued to woman

An officer from the Bachok Islamic Religious Office told NST that the woman was given a warning for her actions.

Someone had apparently tipped off the religious office, which then went to monitor the area.

The officer said that the woman admitted to selling the food and drinks out of her residence.

Customers who wanted to buy from her would simply contact her when they wanted to make their purchase.

The woman was then advised by officers conducting the operation to not sell food and beverages to Muslims who were not fasting.

No one was detained during the operation as potential customers fled when they spotted the authorities.

The woman who was selling the food will be referred to a counsellor, the officer shared.

