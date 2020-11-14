Sembawang God Of Wealth Temple Has Temporary Tentage Likely Till Restoration Works Are Complete

Singaporeans were horrified when they heard of the massive blaze 2 months back that consumed the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple (三巴旺财神庙).

Though restoration works are currently ongoing, folks from the temple have recently erected a temporary tentage next to its original premises.

Devotees may make offerings at the tentage from Sunday (15 Nov).

Tentage opens 2 months after massive blaze

According to Lianhe Zaobao, folks from the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple recently received the necessary permits from the authorities to set up the temporary tentage.

This came slightly less than 2 months after the massive blaze that engulfed the temple.

The setting up of the tentage started last Friday (6 Nov) but already looked pretty well-furnished when Lianhe Zaobao reporters visited the place on Monday (9 Nov).

A God of Wealth statue has been placed at the tentage, allowing devotees to make offerings.

Visitors can also contribute to the “Rebuild Temple Funds” to help with the restoration works that are reportedly going to take another 4-6 months, and cost $1.5 million.

Though the tentage officially opens to the public on Sunday (15 Nov), devotees have reportedly been making offerings there since much earlier in the week.

The date of the opening also happens to fall on the first day of the 10th Lunar Month, the beginning of the period when devotees can “thank Taisui” (谢太岁).

Sembawang God of Wealth Temple tentage opens from 8am-8pm daily

Speaking to the Chinese news publisher, a council member from the temple shared that the tentage will likely be around until the temple’s restoration works are complete.

If you or your family members are planning a trip down to the temporary tentage, here are the deets on where to head to:

Sembawang God of Wealth Temple (Temporary Tentage)

Address: 28 Admiralty St, Singapore 757611

Opening hours: 8am-8pm daily, from 15 Nov

Nearest MRT: Sembawang

Likely a welcomed move for devotees

Though it’ll be some time yet before the temple is restored to its former glory, the setting up of the temporary tentage will likely be a welcomed move for many devotees.

Given that the opening date on Sunday (15 Nov) coincides with a Sunday, crowds are to be expected, so remember to adhere to safe-distancing measures at all times to help keep the Covid-19 virus at bay.

