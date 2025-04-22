NSP withdraws from Sembawang West SMC to give way for SDP’s Chee Soon Juan

NSP withdraws from Sembawang West SMC to support Chee Soon Juan

The National Solidarity Party (NSP) will not contest Sembawang West SMC, stepping aside in favour of Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Dr Chee Soon Juan.

The announcement, made by NSP’s Kevryn Lim in a Facebook video message on 21 April, marked a moment of “opposition unity” aimed at avoiding a three-cornered fight with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

“We’ve walked the blocks with you for the past 10 years,” NSP says about Sembawang West residents

In the video, Ms Lim acknowledged the party’s deep ties to residents in the area.

“NSP has been working on the ground in Sembawang, including the newly carved out Sembawang West SMC, for the past ten years,” she said.

“We’ve built relationships with the residents. We’ve listened to your concerns, walked the blocks with you, and stood by you.”

The new SMC, carved out of Sembawang GRC during the most recent electoral boundary changes, was initially expected to see interest from multiple opposition parties.

With NSP’s withdrawal, Dr Chee will likely have a straight fight against the PAP, increasing the SDP’s chance of mounting a credible challenge.

A deliberate choice to uphold ‘opposition unity’

Lim stated that the withdrawal was not due to internal party weakness but a deliberate choice to uphold unity.

“By stepping aside, we’re choosing to fulfil our promises to our Singaporeans over conflict.”

She said Singaporeans deserved better than opposition parties that did not work together for the people.

“You deserve a strong united opposition that puts people first, not pride, not politics, not party.

Lim emphasised that in today’s political landscape, opposition unity is not just strategic but essential:

In today’s political climate, opposition unity is not a nice idea, it’s a necessity.

A move for better opposition coordination

SDP confirmed that Dr Chee, who previously contested in Bukit Batok SMC, will be moving to contest Sembawang West SMC this election. His candidacy was announced at an SDP walkabout last month (23 Mar).

In stepping aside, Lim says NSP hopes to send a message to voters — that opposition parties can work together in good faith, putting the national interest ahead of individual ambition:

I hope this move encourages more meaningful coordination across the opposuition and signals to voters that we are united in our commitment to a fairer, more inclusive, and more accountable Singapore.

Though not contesting in Sembawang West SMC, NSP’s presence in the broader Sembawang GRC will remain.

“Our fight for a better Singapore continues, and we’ll keep standing with you every step of the way,” Lim affirmed.

Featured image adapted from NSP and Red Dot United on Facebook.