Gan Kim Yong & Sun Xueling launch new Sengkang-Punggol LRT vehicles with cooler air-con & comfier seats

Gan Kim Yong & Sun Xueling launch new Sengkang-Punggol LRT vehicles on 15 July

Commuters in the North-East can look forward to new two-car vehicles on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT).

Launching the new vehicles on Tuesday (15 July) were Punggol Members of Parliament (MP) Gan Kim Yong and Sun Xueling. They were joined by fellow Punggol MPs Janil Puthucheary and Yeo Wan Ling.

Sengkang-Punggol LRT gets upgrade with two new vehicles

According to SBS Transit on Facebook, the new vehicles were deployed to the Punggol Loop, and are the first of 25 new vehicles that will gradually join the fleet.

The two-car vehicles come with a host of improvements aimed at enhancing passengers’ experience.

These include ergonomic seats, energy-efficient LED lights, and an improved air-conditioning system.

Clearer LCD passenger information displays and door-closing indicator light strips have also been added.

Expanded fleet to meet ridership demand

For emergencies, inter-car doors now allow for safer evacuations. A new touchscreen diagnosis panel onboard also helps speed up fault detection and maintenance.

SBS Transit shared that the remaining 23 new vehicles will arrive progressively from the third quarter of 2025.

These third-generation SPLRT vehicles will progressively replace all existing first-generation fleet — comprising 33 vehicles — by end-2028.

The expanded fleet is expected to ease congestion and better meet ridership demand in Sengkang and Punggol.

SBS Transit also encouraged commuters to keep an eye out for the new additions and share feedback about them.

