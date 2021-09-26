3 Seniors Pass Away Due To Covid-19 Complications On 24 & 25 Sep

Last night (25 Sep), Singapore reported 1,443 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 1,053 in the community, 371 dormitory residents, and 19 imported infections.

3 seniors, aged between 62 and 71, have also passed away due to Covid-19 complications. The total of Covid-19 fatalities is now at 76.

Here’s a summary of the latest updates.

3 seniors aged 62 & 71 passed away from Covid-19

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Case 71506 is a 62-year-old Singaporean who tested positive on 6 Sep. He passed away on 25 Sep.

He was partially vaccinated and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Case 72227 is a 71-year-old Singaporean who passed away on 24 Sep. He tested positive on 8 Sep.

He was fully vaccinated and had a history of atrial fibrillation, thyrotoxicosis and hyperlipidaemia. MOH said his condition, together with his advanced age, made him more vulnerable to severe illness.

Case 76462 is also a 71-year-old Singaporean. She passed away on 25 Sep after testing positive on 14 Sep.

She was not vaccinated and had a history of diabetes, end-stage renal failure, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia

27 Covid-19 cases in the ICU

Currently, there are 1,142 Covid-19 cases warded in the hospital, and they are mostly well. A total of 165 patients require oxygen supplementation, while 27 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Source

Of the severely ill cases, 158 of them are aged above 60.

MOH currently monitoring 7 large clusters

7 large clusters saw the addition of new cases. MOH is currently monitoring:

Maple Bear Preschool (Orchard Road) – 1 new case, 13 in total

My Little Campus (Yishun) – 1 new case, 40 in total

SUN-DAC (Choa Chu Kang) – 1 new case, 24 in total

Blue Stars Dormitory – 24 new cases, 243 in total

Woodlands Dormitory – 4 new cases, 68 in total

Pfizer Asia Pacific Pte Ltd – 2 new cases, 63 in total

DHL Supply Chain Advanced Regional Centre (1 Greenwich Drive) – 2 new cases, 103 in total

New Covid-19 rules start on 27 Sep

Singapore will return to implementing the 2-pax rule for dine-ins and social gatherings starting tomorrow (27 Sep). Work from home will also be the default mode.

We’re currently seeing a surge of infections over the past 1-2 weeks, and we hope the upcoming tighter measures will keep the virus under control.

In the meantime, do cut down your social activities for now. And if you’re outdoors, remember to wear your mask correctly and keep a safe distance from others.

