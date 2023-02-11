Seniors Aged 56 & 77 Take First Exam For Law Degree At M’sia University

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Seniors Aged 56 And 77 Take First Exam For Law Degree At University In Terengganu, Malaysia

Stories of individuals furthering their studies in their silver years never fail to inspire us and best embody the concept of lifelong learning.

Recently, two seniors in Malaysia – aged 56 and 77 years old – won the internet over after they were spotted taking their first exam for their law degree.

In the photographs, the pair appeared thoroughly focused while sitting for their exam at University Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA).

Pair enrolled in Oct 2022

According to an Instagram post by UniSZA, 56-year-old R Ramesh and 77-year-old M Krishnan enrolled for the university’s four-year Bachelor of Law course last October.

On 3 Feb, the pair sat for their first test as they joined the rest of their comparatively younger cohort in the exam hall.

Speaking to the school, Mr Ramesh said he felt the pressure of sitting for an exam after not studying for years.

The middle-aged man said, “I haven’t studied for a long time so there were definitely problems adapting at the beginning, but my lecturers and classmates have given me a lot of support and assistance.”

He adds, “The last time I sat for an exam was 37 years ago, in 1986 for STPM and today I returned to the hall for my first exam for the degree.”

Despite his concerns, UniSZA says that Mr Ramesh was calm and answered the test’s questions well.

Seniors became friends as they navigate law degree studies

Meanwhile, 77-year-old Mr Krishnan shares that his struggles are more time-based than anything else.

The senior explains, “I divide my time well between family, work and classes and for this final exam. I will do my best to pass with flying colours.”

Although he finds the balancing act quite difficult, Mr Krishnan says that he still strives to achieve success as he fulfils his dreams of becoming a lawyer.

SAYS reports that the pair have become good friends as they navigate their studies together.

We hope the pair successfully complete their law degrees and hope they serve as inspiration for others to never stop bettering themselves in life.

Featured images adapted from @uniszaedumy on Instagram.