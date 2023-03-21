Seoul-Jeju Flight Takes 4 Hours Due To Strong Winds, Plane Lands On 4th Attempt

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Seoul-Jeju Flight Lands Three Hours Late, Multiple Landing Attempts Made

Many factors can cause flight delays — with unpredictable wind conditions being one of them.

On 15 Mar, some passengers aboard a Jeju Air flight from Seoul had their hour-long journey extended into a four-hour one.

The pilot apparently had issues with landing due to strong wind conditions.

Jeju Air pilot attempts landing four times

Recently, TikTok user Kyung Hoon (@kyung.2k) shared a video of his experience onboard the said flight.

In his video, Kyung Hoon shared that his flight to Jeju Island departed from Seoul at 12.05pm.

As the journey from Seoul to Jeju usually takes about an hour, they were supposed to arrive at Jeju International Airport by 1.10pm.

However, the situation turned rocky when the plane tried to land in Jeju.

Kyung Hoon shared that he was initially asleep, but awoke to the plane attempting to land a second time.

Unfortunately, the pilot informed the passengers that the winds were still too strong.

When the plane attempted to land for the third time, Kyung Hoon shared that it was already 2.20pm.

Although they came close to the runway, the pilot assessed that the wind conditions were still not ideal.

Flight re-routes to Gwangju Airport to refuel before landing in Jeju

After the third failed attempt, the plane was re-routed to Gwangju Airport to refuel.

Kyung Hoon claimed that some passengers alighted there, though it’s unclear what for.

By the time they left Gwangju Airport, more than two hours had passed since their supposed landing time.

Thankfully, the plane finally landed safely in Jeju after their short layover.

According to Kyung Hoon, the passengers alighted from the plane at 4.42pm, over 3.5 hours after their expected time of arrival.

TikTok users say pilot made the right call

Despite the long delay, multiple TikTok users commended the pilot for making the right call.

Another pointed out that pilots are trained to not force a landing as it would endanger the lives of passengers.

One user also shared a similar experience on board a flight to Jeju.

They echoed the sentiments of many others in the comments that safety comes first.

Jeju Air plane lands safely despite delay

Regardless of how long the flight took to land, we’re glad that all its passengers and crew are safe.

Being entrusted with so many lives surely cannot be easy.

Kudos to the pilots for putting everyone’s safety first.

Featured image adapted from @kyung.2k on TikTok.