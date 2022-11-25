SIA Plane From London Diverted To Germany Over Cabin Pressure Issue, Flight Rescheduled 1 Day Later

Diverted SIA Flight Lands In Germany Over Cabin Pressure Issue

Estimated travel times rarely ever include the possibility of disruptions. But these Singapore-bound passengers had to suddenly factor that in yesterday (24 Nov).

Departing from London, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight they were on had to divert to Frankfurt Airport in Germany due to a technical issue.

Several reports state that the cause of the diversion was a problem with the cabin pressure.

Singapore Airlines flight #SQ317 from London to Singapore is diverting to Frankfurt. The reason is currently unknown https://t.co/HRqjfKCbmO pic.twitter.com/NxTUgQs14X — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 24, 2022

After taking off at 11am, the same flight landed uneventfully at 2pm local time in Frankfurt.

The flight has undergone repairs, and passengers will board a relief flight, scheduled to arrive back in Singapore tomorrow (26 Nov).

Stranded passengers shown into hotels due to delay

According to The Straits Times (ST), passengers on flight SQ317 were diverted to Frankfurt Airport on Thursday (24 Nov) as a precautionary measure.

Reports state that the aircraft experienced a cabin pressurisation issue. Prioritising the safety of their crew and passengers, SIA made the call to divert the flight.

A passenger on board the same plane recorded what appears to be the plane dumping fuel before arriving at Frankfurt.

After arriving in Frankfurt, the aircraft reportedly underwent repair work.

Prior to that, passengers were asked to disembark from the plane. They also received assistance with hotel accommodations and meals in the meantime.

Relief SIA flight will return passengers home safely on Saturday

An SIA spokesperson told ST that a relief flight, SQ9326, will leave Singapore for Frankfurt today (25 Nov).

The journey will roughly take 13 hours. After picking up passengers, the plane will depart again at 3.55pm local Frankfurt time.

It is expected to arrive in Singapore at 11.05am tomorrow (26 Nov).

The spokesperson has since apologised on behalf of SIA for any inconvenience caused. They also reiterated that safety is always their top priority.

In total, 379 passengers and 27 crew were on board the initial flight.

Featured image adapted from @Pfalzfoto on Twitter and Flightradar24.