Man Found Dead In Queenstown On 4 Mar After Video Of Severed Leg Goes Viral

These days, when we chance upon something out of the ordinary, we instinctively reach for our phones to capture the scene and share it with friends.

Recently, a 15-second video taken at Margaret Drive, showing a severed leg at a rubbish chute area, was circulating online.

Image courtesy of Prolific Skins

Netizens debated if it was a person’s leg or simply a prosthetic.

Police later found a 31-year-old man in the area and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of severed leg in Queenstown making rounds on social media

The graphic footage of a bloodied and severed leg at the rubbish chute area of Block 37 Margaret Drive recently made rounds on social media.

Source

It was taken down shortly after but later surfaced on Facebook again.

The 15-second video showed what appeared to be a severed left leg, cut below the knee, spotted amid several rubbish bins and cardboard boxes.

In the video, the man capturing the video zoomed in on the leg for about 5 seconds. He could also be heard saying it’s a person’s leg.

Having seen the video, many netizens questioned if the leg was real or a prosthetic limb. Some also remarked that they lost their appetite looking at it.

Police rule out foul play

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the police were informed of the incident at 12.35pm on 4 Mar.

Upon their arrival at Block 37 Margaret Drive, they found a motionless man. The 31-year-old was declared dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out the possibility of foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Hope investigations uncover truth behind gruesome discovery

It must be shocking to make such a gruesome discovery in the middle of a housing estate.

While many questions are still left unanswered, we hope police investigations will get to the bottom of the matter.

In the meantime, it’s best not to circulate the video out of respect for the deceased and his family.

MS News sends our sincerest condolensces to the man’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Prolific Skins and Google Maps.